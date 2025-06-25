Sabrina Carpenter Wants Haters To Put Some Respect on Her Songwriting Skills "I think a misperception is that I don't write my music." By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 25 2025, 5:38 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Pop diva Sabrina Carpenter became so famous that some forget she got her start on the Boy Meets World spinoff, Girl Meets World. The former child star carved out her own niche in the music industry and achieved success with her hit songs, including "Espresso" and "Please Please Please." Sabrina's singing career may rub her haters the wrong way, but her day-one fans cling to the singer's every word.

Article continues below advertisement

As her music continues to grow, fans will remain connected to the Pennsylvania native through her music. However, while her airy singing voice is uncanny, some may not know if Sabrina is the one penning some of her memorable lyrics, such as, "Say you can't sleep, baby, I know / That's that me, espresso." Compelling words if you ask me! So, does Sabrina write her songs? Let's find out!

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Does Sabrina Carpenter write her own songs?

If you're truly a Carpenter (Sabrina's unofficial fandom name), you'd know our queen absolutely writes her songs and has done so since she released her first single, "Can't Blame a Girl for Trying," which was also the name of her 2014 debut EP. Sabrina is credited as a writer on the song and co-wrote it with Meghan Trainor. Co-writing is something the "Because I Liked A Boy" artist has done on several other songs, though she's always involved in the creative process.

Sabrina said in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that she has often been accused of not writing her own music because of her openness about utilizing a creative team. "I think a misperception is that I don't write my music," she told Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley. "I think a lot of people think because I have, you know, a producer and co-writers that I love that I'm sitting in the room on my phone, not writing."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

Sabrina Carpenter wrote several songs on her 'Short n' Sweet' in one day.

Not only does Sabrina write her songs, but she also doesn't need a lot of time to do it. She wrote all of the songs on Short n'Sweet with the help of her co-writers Amy Allen, Julian Bunetta, Julia Michaels, Ian Kirkpatrick, and Jack Antonoff. According to Jack's interview with Variety, three of the albums' singles, including her summer 2024 hit "Please Please Please," were written in one day, though the songs weren't completed until later.

Article continues below advertisement

"It’s an iconic day in my life because we sat there and made ‘Please Please Please,’ ‘Lie to Girls’ and ‘Slim Pickins’ all in that one day — not finished, but the general feeling and writing and production,” Antonoff said. "We talked about references like ABBA, ELO, The Beatles, and Dolly Parton, and how songs can go from, like, roller skating with a disco ball overhead and then five seconds later you’re weeping in bed. That’s my favorite kind of music — songs that really embody what the human mind is feeling.”