Sabrina Carpenter's Inappropriate Comment to an Underage Fan Has Sparked Outrage

"Wait, I shouldn't have asked you that. You're underage. Oh my god, oh my god."

In the world of post-2020 pop superstars, Sabrina Carpenter reigns supreme. The "Please, Please, Please" and "Espresso" singer performs to sold-out concerts and continually releases hits that turn into TikTok sounds and earworms that just won't quit.

But one concert clip showed a different side of Sabrina. The singer was talking to an audience member who informed her she was 16, and Sabrina attempted to give her some life advice. But things soon went completely sideways. Here's what we know about the inappropriate comment she made to an underage fan that sent the internet buzzing.

Here's what happened with that inappropriate comment from Sabrina Carpenter to an underage fan.

When singers and performers have the stage, their audience is exposed to the influence and power they have. Celebrities have significant influence over especially their youngest fans. One Harvard study found that they can even influence the outcome of elections by weighing in on topics and endorsements. So it behooves them to act with their influential young fans in mind. Unfortunately, Sabrina seemed to forget this responsibility on stage.

Addressing the audience, Sabrina was trying to give a fan some life and relationship advice. After the fan informed the singer that she was just 16, Sabrina joked that she had plenty of time and was in the "learning people" stage of life. Sabrina also joked that she had no idea what she was talking about, asking the audience, "Have you listened to the album?"

A minute later, she asked the fan, "How are you feeling? Would you say you're feeling quite sad? Would you say you're feeling angry? Or would you say you are," she paused, fishing for a word, then asked, "horny?" She then caught herself, saying, "Wait, I shouldn't have asked you that. You're underage. Oh my god, oh my god." She then tried again, asking, "Are you just, like, excited to meet other people?"

Source: YouTube / @evrim Sabrina makes an inappropriate comment to a fan shortly after the 0:45 mark.

Fans reacted with outrage to Sabrina's comment.

But the internet is forever, and people weren't so ready to let her momentary lapse of judgment slip without addressing it. On Reddit, the Fauxmoi community explored the topic.

One user wrote, "What the f--k is she doing???!? I don’t know how anyone can excuse this." Another agreed, writing, "There’s so many people defending her and calling me a troll, it’s like they're brainwashed or something. How could anyone think this is OK?"

But others brushed it off as "not that big of a deal," with several pointing out that the Reddit post "conveniently" left out the part where Sabrina admitted her mistake and tried to correct herself. However, others weren't so convinced by the brush-off.

Regardless of whether people think her actions are defensible or egregious, pretty much everyone seems to agree that she should never have said it in the first place.