Sabrina Carpenter's Career Success Has Given Her More Than Just a Taste of Wealth

It's undeniable that 2024 was the year of the pop princess revival, with artists like Chappell Roan, Olivia Rodrigo, and Charli XCX running the mainstream music scene. One of the most prominent names in the genre this year was, of course, Miss Sabrina Carpenter. With hit singles like "Espresso" and "Please, Please, Please," as well as an opening spot on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, her star power has skyrocketed.

While Sabrina has been in the news most recently for her rumored breakup with British boyfriend Barry Keoghan, she also has a Christmas special and new music video coming up soon — and amid all the industry chaos, folks want to know just how much she's earned throughout her career. What is Sabrina's net worth?

What is Sabrina Carpenter's net worth?

She's been compared to many A-listers before her, from Madonna to Christina Aguilera, and it is true that Sabrina is technically a nepo baby — or a nepo niece, to be more specific. Indeed, her aunt is Nancy Cartwright, who voices Bart in The Simpsons. However, she didn't come from an overly rich or famous family (like the Kardashians), and most of her riches were self-earned.

Sabrina's first acting role was a small appearance in Law and Order: SVU in 2011 when she was 12. As a child, she also consistently posted videos of herself singing and acting on YouTube. In 2013, she officially became a Disney Channel actress as Maya Hart in Girl Meets World. Following the conclusion of the show in 2017, Sabrina started to focus more on her music career — and the rest is history. As of writing, she has accumulated a reported net worth of around $12 million.

Net worth: $12 million

Birth name: Sabrina Annlynn Carpenter
Birth place: Quakertown, Penn.
Birthday: May 11, 1999
Mother: Elizabeth Carpenter
Father: David Carpenter
Siblings: Three older sisters

Sabrina's Short n' Sweet tour will make her even richer.

While some sources put her net worth at about $12 million, that figure is unlikely to have factored in all of the dough that she's making from her ongoing Short n' Sweet tour. The North American leg alone, which concluded on Nov. 18, is reported to have grossed over $27 million.