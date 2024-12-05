Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Who Is Barry Keoghan’s Child? Meet His Son Brando and Learn About His Life Barry Keoghan welcomed his son Brando into the world in August 2022. By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 5 2024, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Barry Keoghan, known for his roles in The Banshees of Inisherin and Saltburn, is not just a rising star in Hollywood. He is also a proud father. In August 2022, he and his partner at the time, Alyson Andro, welcomed their son, Brando, into the world. This milestone marked a significant chapter in Barry’s life. It forced him to blend the demands of a successful acting career with the joys of being a father.

Since becoming a father, Barry has openly spoken about how much parenthood changed his entire world. While balancing life in the spotlight, he has taken steps to protect Brando’s privacy and ensure his son grows up away from unnecessary public attention. His experiences as a parent have also influenced his approach to his career, adding depth to the characters he portrays. Keep reading as we take a closer look at what information has been made public about Barry Keoghan’s child.

Barry Keoghan’s child, Brando, was born in August 2022.

Brando was born to Barry and Alyson in August 2022, making the couple first-time parents. Alyson, a dental nurse and orthodontic therapist, began dating Barry in September 2021. The couple excitedly announced they were expecting a child in March 2022.

Shortly after Brando’s birth, the family moved to Scotland. While they shared a few glimpses of their life together during this time, Barry has largely kept his son out of the public eye. He has spoken about the importance of protecting Brando’s privacy, noting that fame can be intrusive and difficult to navigate for children.

Barry and Alyson split on good terms in July 2023. They, however, continued to co-parent Brando and put his needs first. According to Page Six, Barry spoke highly of Alyson as an “incredible mother” to his child. Following their separation, Barry did enter a new relationship with singer Sabrina Carpenter in December 2023. Unfortunately, the two recently broke up in December 2024 with rumors swirling that he may have cheated on her.

Barry maintains privacy for his son while embracing fatherhood.

Barry has been clear about his commitment to safeguarding Brando’s personal life, even as a public figure. Although he occasionally shares moments with his son on social media, he refrains from revealing too much. In an interview with ABC News, Barry described Brando as “more of a charmer than I am.” His interview highlighted the joy his son brings to his life.

Unfortunately, Barry has faced some criticism over the years. He has been accused of being an absent father and putting his career first. He responded to these claims directly during an interview with People Magazine. He said that it sickened him that people would say such things about his relationship with his son. “Just the audacity of some people, man, it sickens me. It makes me furious,” he exclaimed.

Acting inspired his son’s name, and his son inspired his acting.

During an interview with GQ, Barry opened up about the inspiration behind his son’s name. Turns out, he decided to name his son after one of his favorite actors: Marlon Brando. “I obviously love Marlon Brando, but I just, yeah — for a first name I thought it was quite cool. He’s got a lot to live up to, that kid. But he’ll live up to it. He has to have that leather jacket and rock-star attitude, you know what I mean? He’ll have a motorbike when he’s 12, I think.”

