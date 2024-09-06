Home > Entertainment > Music Wait — Is Sabrina Carpenter a Scientologist? Please, please, please don't prove I'm right. By Elissa Noblitt Published Sept. 6 2024, 11:38 a.m. ET Source: mega

Though she got her start on Disney Channel back in 2014, Sabrina Carpenter's star status seems to have exploded overnight, and since she came into the spotlight, fans have been trying to figure out who she's related to. Is it Meryl Streep, since the two look so much alike? Or Karen Carpenter, perhaps, as they share a last name? No and no — but the pop sensation does happen to be the niece of voice actress Nancy Cartwright.

Because Nancy is known for being a prominent member of the Church of Scientology, fans are wondering if her views have been passed down through the family. Is Sabrina a Scientologist?

Is Sabrina Carpenter a Scientologist?

In a Q&A session on her TikTok page, Simpsons voice actress Nancy Cartwright let fans in on a little familial knowledge: She's the aunt of pop princess Sabrina Carpenter. "She's pretty amazing," she said of her niece in the video.

And in a 2021 interview with Capital FM, Sabrina shared the love, calling her aunt a "legend." But is Nancy's devotion to Scientology — which previously saw her win an award for donating over $20 million to the church — shared by her famous family member? This question has drawn speculation from Sabrina's fans all over the globe, and as of writing, we don't know the answer for sure.

Several blind items spreading across the web, which have been shared by TikTokers trying to solve the mystery, heavily imply that Sabrina and her family are members of the Church of Scientology. In fact, one rumor has even suggested that famous Scientologist Tom Cruise has been trying to get Sabrina to be the "new face" of the religious movement.

In the comments of a TikTok made by user Cassie Marie, who often shares videos about Scientology and "cult-related" topics, some have suggested that, if Sabrina and her parents weren't Scientologists, Nancy wouldn't be allowed to have a close relationship with them; however, it's worth noting that this would likely only be the case if they were "disaffected" or removed from the church themselves.

One Reddit post on the Pop Culture Chat page claims that Sabrina has denied the rumors, posting a screenshot of a TikTok comment in which Sabrina responds to a fan. "Are [you] a Scientologist, babes?" the fan asked, to which Sabrina replied, "No, babes, debunked." However, the validity of the screenshot cannot be confirmed at this time.

Past rumors have also suggested that one or more of Sabrina's older sisters, Cayla, Shannon, and Sarah, are members of the Church of Scientology, having previously posted about their devotion to the organization and deleting the posts after Sabrina began to gain more fame.

Sabrina has joked about religion before.

Rumors of Sabrina being a Scientologist aren't the first linking her to a religion. In fact, heavy Catholic themes and imagery in her music video for hit song "Feather" have previously made fans question her beliefs — and even caused a priest to be stripped of his duties for allowing her team to film inside his church, per the New York Times.

"The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script," the Diocese of Brooklyn reportedly said in a public statement.