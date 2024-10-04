Home > Entertainment > Music Wait, Is Sabrina Carpenter Related to Christina Aguilera? The Two Bear a Striking Resemblance "Wait Sabrina Carpenter is Christina Aguilera‘s daughter?" one person eagerly asked on an Instagram reel shared by Christina. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 4 2024, 9:32 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Disney child star turned pop singer Sabrina Carpenter have noticed striking similarities between her and Christina Aguilera. Their facial structure and hair color have many wondering if the two are related. Christina, born in December 1980, is 43 years old (can you believe it, fellow millennials?), while Sabrina, born in May 1999, is 25.

While the age gap makes it unlikely they are sisters, fans are still searching for a connection due to their similar looks. So, are Sabrina and Christina related?

Is Sabrina Carpenter related to Christina Aguilera?

Source: Mega

Sabrina and Christina aren’t related, despite their similar looks, but we understand why fans are curious! While their appearance alone could spark rumors, it was an Instagram reel that really set the speculation on fire.

On Sept. 18, Christina posted a reel of herself and Sabrina lip-syncing to an audio clip from The Kardashians. In the video, Sabrina lip-syncs Kylie Jenner's voice saying, “I’m obsessed with my mom.” The camera then pans over to Christina, whose smiling, further fueling the conversation.

The video certainly stirred up some confusion among fans. One person even commented, "Wait, Sabrina Carpenter is Christina Aguilera‘s daughter? Wow didn’t know that. Love Christina, and I’ve always thought she had the best voice out of all the women." While it’s easy to see how this mix-up happened, we hate to burst your bubble — Christina and Sabrina don't appear to share a bloodline. Their bond seems to have been forged through mutual support between two pop icons.

Sabrina's real mom is named Elizabeth Carpenter. The "Espresso" singer also has three siblings, none of whom are Christina. Sabrina's sisters are named Cayla, Shannon, and Sarah.

Christina Aguilera has been very supportive of Sabrina Carpenter.

Like Christina, who got her start in music on The New Mickey Mouse Club, Sabrina starred in Girl Meets World, signaling one connection the two share, aside from their looks. But it seems Christina is all about letting the younger generation have their moment — while she's clearly still having hers (she hasn’t aged a bit!). Unlike the infamous beef between Nicki Minaj and Cardi B when Cardi entered her femcee era and took the industry by storm, Christina is all for Sabrina!

In October 2024, Sabrina Carpenter was featured in the TIME100 Next list, which highlights 100 rising leaders around the world who are shaping the future. Even more notable, she graced the cover of the magazine — a huge milestone for someone in their mid-twenties! The issue releases on Oct. 4, 2024.

Christina even penned a heartfelt tribute to Sabrina in the issue, adding fuel to the speculation about their familial connection. "It’s the reason she has catapulted to her earned spot as one of today’s leading pop artists. She proves great things come in small packages," Christina wrote, per People.