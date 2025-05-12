Pop Icon Sabrina Carpenter Credits Her Sisters for Shaping the Woman She Is Today Pop star Sabrina Carpenter has always been open about her bond with her sisters. By Allison DeGrushe Updated May 12 2025, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sarahcarpenter

Since releasing her sixth studio album, "Short n' Sweet," pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter has been on a roll! A dominant force in both the music world and acting, the "Taste" singer has topped charts, shattered records, and dominated award shows.

As the blonde beauty continues to ride the wave of her flourishing career, many new fans are extremely eager to learn more about her personal life. For starters, does she have any siblings? Here's everything you need to know!

Sabrina Carpenter has three older sisters!

Born on May 11, 1999, Sabrina Carpenter is the youngest of four siblings. She has three older sisters: Cayla, Shannon, and Sarah!

Cayla, Sabrina's half-sister and the oldest of the bunch, was born in 1991. She works as a makeup artist and hairstylist, and has even helped Sabrina get glam for various events! In April 2022, Cayla shared that she styled Sabrina's hair in a retro '90s blowout, which was seen in a photo with fellow pop star Madison Beer.

Earlier, in July 2021, she gave Sabrina a stunning '70s-inspired look. Cayla also worked her magic on Sabrina's hot pink wig for a Lavagirl Halloween look, which the "Juno" hitmaker rocked alongside her then-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett.

Shannon, born in 1994, is the second oldest. A dancer and choreographer, she has a strong social media following on Instagram and TikTok, but she tends to keep a low profile compared to her famous younger sister. Still, she occasionally gives fans a peek into her life by sharing moments with friends — and sometimes with Sabrina!

Sabrina references Shannon by name in her hit song "Skinny Dipping," singing, "You'll say, 'How’s your family? How’s your sister?' I'll say, 'Shannon’s bein' Shannon.'" This line clearly captures the fun and authentic relationship that they share!

Sabrina works closely with her older sister Shannon.

As for Sarah, born in 1996, she is only a few years older than Sabrina and is arguably the closest to her. The two 20-somethings have worked on several projects together, with the brunette recently serving as the creative director for Sabrina's highly successful "Short n' Sweet Tour."

Beyond her behind-the-scenes role, Sarah made background appearances on Sabrina's hit Disney Channel show, Girl Meets World, and provided backing vocals for Sabrina's debut album, "Eyes Wide Open" in 2015.

While Sarah has worked closely with her little sister, she's also had plenty of her own creative ventures. She has collaborated with a number of popular artists, most notably working with Sabrina's ex-boyfriend, Joshua Bassett. Sarah served as the creative director for Joshua's music video trilogy for "Crisis," "Secret," and "Set Me Free," and co-directed his 2021 video for "Feel Something."

Sabrina frequently gushes about her sisters in interviews.

Over the years, Sabrina has always been open about her close bond with her sisters in interviews. She once shared in a Netflix interview that her sisters have a habit of stealing her clothes (a true sibling classic, really). But on a more heartfelt note, the "Bed Chem" singer also admitted that her sisters have played a crucial role in shaping her strength and self-awareness.