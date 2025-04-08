Sabrina Carpenter and Paloma Sandoval's Friendship Will Put a Smile on Your Face Sabrina Carpenter and Paloma Sandoval are #friendshipgoals. By Allison DeGrushe Published April 8 2025, 12:22 p.m. ET Source: Facebook

Pop princess Sabrina Carpenter is absolutely thriving in her career right now, selling out arenas around the world on her "Short n' Sweet Tour" and taking home two Grammys for her album of the same name. Amidst all the excitement and whirlwind of events, it's great to know that the "Juno" singer has a strong support system in her corner.

One person who undoubtedly helps keep Sabrina grounded during this busy time is her best friend, Paloma Sandoval. The two are practically inseparable, and honestly? They are the ultimate friendship goals! Here's everything you need to know about the iconic BFFs.

Sabrina Carpenter and Paloma Sandoval share the most heartwarming friendship.

As of now, it's unclear when Sabrina Carpenter and Paloma Sandoval became friends. However, Paloma first posted a photo with the "Taste" vocalist on Jan. 29, 2022 — so we can assume the ladies met around that time!

The photo, which was part of a series, showed them at a party, suggesting that might have been the moment they first crossed paths. In the shot, Paloma, with her fiery orange hair, was seen embracing Sabrina, who rocked a dark green leather blazer.

Since then, Paloma and Sabrina have shared their friendship with fans on Instagram. In April 2022, Paloma shared a video of her and Sabrina dancing and singing together at Coachella. The following year, in August 2023, Paloma was at one of Sabrina's concerts, capturing Sabrina performing a cover of Selena's classic hit "Dreaming of You."

Then, on Sept. 26, 2024, Paloma was once again by Sabrina's side at a stop on the "Short n' Sweet Tour," filming the singer as she sang and danced on stage. Paloma is also a regular feature on Sabrina's own Instagram page, with one of the recent appearances in a March 28, 2025, post from their time in Italy.

To really show their bond, though, Paloma even appeared in Sabrina's "Nonsense" music video, playing a male character named Paul. She later reprised the role a few times, first at the May 11, 2023, "Emails I Can't Send Tour" show in New York City, and again on Sept. 29, 2024, at Madison Square Garden during the "Short n' Sweet Tour," where Sabrina "arrested" Paloma (as Paul) for being "too hot."

Paloma helped Sabrina come up with the title for her hit song "Bed Chem."

In an August 2024 interview with Paper Magazine, Sabrina opened up about creating her chart-topping album, Short n' Sweet. She discussed several tracks, including the sultry hit "Bed Chem," which showcases her sensual side with its smooth, groovy vibes. "There was a lot of steam in the studio. It was real hot and heavy," the "Espresso" hitmaker joked before laughing. "No, I'm kidding." Sabrina then shared that she and Paloma coined the title "Bed Chem" together.

Later, during her NPR Tiny Desk concert in December 2024, Sabrina revealed more about the song's origin, explaining that it stemmed from a sleepover she had with Paloma. "I have a best friend. Her name is Paloma, and we were having this weekend in an Airbnb and we had to split this king bed," Sabrina said. She explained that it was their first time sharing a bed and it felt like a "test for [their] friendship" — but the BFFs passed with flying colors, which inspired the song's title.