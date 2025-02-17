Here's What We Know About Sabrina Carpenter's Awesomely Supportive Parents They aren't pop stars themselves, but Sabrina Carpenter's parents are certainly her cheerleaders. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 17 2025, 12:03 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram / @shaymacar

Pop sensations come along once in a blue moon. It's relatively easy to make a one-hit wonder, but it's incredibly difficult to have the kind of staying star-power that makes you a superstar in an oversaturated industry. Sabrina Carpenter has managed to do just that, firing off hit song after hit song and selling out concerts wherever she goes.

Article continues below advertisement

To be that kind of superstar, you have to have a solid foundation. So what do we know about Sabrina Carpenter's parents? Surprisingly, a lot. Here's the scoop on the two people who helped the "Espresso" singer unleash her talent on the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Sabrina Carpenter's parents, Elizabeth and David.

Although we know her parents have had an extraordinary influence in her life, they are relatively elusive in public. We do know that Sabrina's parents, Elizabeth and David, have experience performing themselves. Sabrina shared in an interview with JJ Ryan that her mom was a dancer, and her father performed in a garage band. Although that experience doesn't rise to the level of their superstar daughter, of course.

In their professional lives, David and Elizabeth work far from the bright lights and speakers that their daughter's job requires. According to People, Elizabeth is a chiropractor while David appears to be retired.

Article continues below advertisement

The Carpenters homeschooled their children, which includes Sabrina and her sisters, Sarah, Cayla, and Shannon. Cayla is from a different relationship of David's, but the four girls are close, as evidenced by Instagram pictures shared by Shannon featuring the family and their loving bonds.

Article continues below advertisement

Sabrina's parents have always supported their daughter's dreams, and so has her grandma.

Luckily for Sabrina, her parents were there for her from the beginning. While recording a video for Urban Outfitters, Sabrina shared that her dad once built her first-ever recording studio in the closet of the family home when she was just 10 years old. “We used that one to make a recording studio for me as a baby so I could record YouTube videos, and it was really cute. I was in this purple phase, ’cause all the girls at school really liked purple."

Even though she doesn't live at home anymore, Sabrina added, "He painted my entire studio purple, and put the foam walls up for me … It’s still there, but I don’t live in that house anymore.” She joked that someone was going to get a cool studio when they buy that house someday.

Article continues below advertisement

But luckily for Sabrina, her supportive family didn't stop there. In an Instagram post, Sabrina shared her love for her late grandma after her passing, posting several pictures of the two together. She wrote, "I couldn’t have dreamt up a better grandma than you. you were always so interested in the details that most people look right past, you made every person you spoke to feel so individually important. you gave me so much authentic genuine love for so much of my life and I will never take that for granted. I really miss my biggest fan."

Article continues below advertisement