Some Fans Really Dislike Sabrina Carpenter's New Album Cover — Here's Why "Man's Best Friend" drops on Aug. 29. By Niko Mann Published June 12 2025, 12:33 p.m. ET

Some fans of Sabrina Carpenter are not happy with the cover of her new album, "Man's Best Friend." The Grammy Award-winning recording artist gave fans a glimpse of her upcoming album on Instagram recently, and many dislike how the pop star is depicted on the provocative cover.

The chatter online about the new album has many folks wondering what the issue is, and we have all the tea about the Sabrina Carpenter album cover controversy.

What is the Sabrina Carpenter album cover controversy?

Sabrina just dropped a single from her new album called "Manchild," and she shared the new cover from her upcoming album, "Man's Best Friend," on Instagram. People are upset because the "Sue Me" singer is on her knees like a dog as a man has a fistful of her hair. Sabrina shared the post on Instagram with the caption, "My new album, 'Man’s Best Friend,' 🐾 is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours x. Pre-order now.

Another image in the post features a dog wearing a collar with a tag that says, "Man's Best Friend." "Manchild" dropped on June 6 and has already been viewed more than 19 million times.

Some of the pop star's fans were not in love with the album cover and said so in the comment section before they were disabled on her Instagram page. "Love Sabrina, but in this political climate with Trump as president and women's control over their bodies being taken away in the U.S. … This is kind of insensitive," wrote one fan. "This just set us back about five decades," replied another, and another noted the current political climate.

"Excited for new music, but this cover is a big no from me, dawg. In this political climate?? Girls, get up!" Other fans on X (formerly Twitter) say the album cover is a depiction of how men treat women. One fan wrote, "I am a little concerned about people's inability to immediately clock that the cover is obviously a commentary on the way women are treated, especially with the context of manchild and the album being called man’s best friend like guys omfg think."

Another fan wrote, "The way people can't comprehend that an album called 'Man's Best Friend' with cover art of a man treating a woman like a dog (b---h), and a lead song titled 'Manchild' is clearly ironic/criticizing those things. Media literacy is dead. Sabrina I'm sorry people are dumb af."

The "Nonsense" singer's fans weren't finished defending her yet. Another wrote, "For those of you who may lack critical thinking skills, the cover is clearly satirical with a deeper meaning, portraying how the public views her, believing she is just for the male gaze."

