What Happened to Boyd Tinsley After Leaving the Dave Matthews Band in 2018? What happened to Boyd Tinsley and where is he now? By Trisha Faulkner Published June 11 2025, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When the Dave Matthews Band surprised fans with a summer tour in 2025 via their website, excitement surged. Along with the excitement came a familiar question for longtime fans: What happened to Boyd Tinsley after he left the Dave Matthews Band in 2018? For fans, this question is more than just a moment of nostalgia. Boyd’s violin was central to their sound, and his sudden absence left many wondering what unfolded behind the scenes.

Article continues below advertisement

Unfortunately, Boyd’s departure wasn’t just about stepping back from the spotlight and needing a break. It marked the beginning of a turbulent period that would change his public image and career. For many fans, his story remains a mix of admiration for what he contributed and sadness for the shocking turn his life took.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Boyd Tinsley after he took a break in 2018?

Back in early February 2018, Boyd Tinsley took to X (formerly Twitter) to say he was feeling “worn out” and needed time away from the band to focus on health and family commitments. At first, it felt like a short-term break. Then, in May 2018, things shifted dramatically.

James Frost-Winn, a trumpet player from Boyd’s side project Crystal Garden, filed a lawsuit accusing Boyd of sexual harassment, per NPR. The complaint alleged repeated unwanted advances and threats to James’s career when those advances were rejected. According to People Magazine, Boyd denied the claims. He insisted he would defend himself against false accusations and noted the situation was embarrassing both to him and his family. Within days of the accusation, the Dave Matthews Band confirmed Boyd was no longer part of the group.

Article continues below advertisement

He settled the lawsuit but faded from public view till a new lawsuit emerged.

By mid-2019, Boyd reached a settlement with James. Though the terms weren’t widely publicized at the time, later filings revealed he agreed to pay over $800,000 across three years, along with a non-disparagement clause that required both sides to stay silent, per The Rolling Stones. After that, Boyd withdrew from the public eye. His musical activity slowed, his social media presence dwindled, and he made few public appearances.

Article continues below advertisement

Per The Daily Mail, James filed a new lawsuit against Boyd in early 2024. The lawsuit claimed Boyd had violated the non-disparagement agreement. Boyd allegedly made comments online and in private back in 2022 that were a direct violation of the agreement. In total, he reportedly broke the agreement on 18 different occasions, resulting in a penalty fee of an additional $450,000.

He was also arrested in 2024 for a DUI.

Per TMZ, 2024 was not a good year for Boyd as he was also arrested following a two-car crash in Virginia. He was charged with driving under the influence and later released on bond. Reports on the accident did not include details of injuries or fatalities. Likewise, Boyd never made a public statement about this arrest.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his DUI arrest, Boyd has opted to maintain a low profile and stay out of the spotlight. Staying out of the spotlight also seemingly included stepping away from social media, as his last Instagram post was in April 2024. While fans aren't happy with the turns Boyd took after leaving the band, they do appreciate the contributions he made to the music industry.