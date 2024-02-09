Home > Entertainment > Music The Tragic Story of What Really Happened to Dave Matthews's Eldest Sister, Anne By Pretty Honore Feb. 9 2024, Published 8:20 a.m. ET Source: Jakubaszek/Getty Images

Aside from being a Grammy-Award-winning global superstar and political activist, Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band is a family man. In 2000, he married Jennifer Ashley Harper and the couple has welcomed three children. However, Dave has never been particularly forthcoming with details about his personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

Although the father of three has been in the public eye for decades, there are still a few unanswered questions about his personal life. For instance — who are Dave’s siblings? In the past, he has opened up about his sister, who died tragically. So, what really happened to her? Read on for the truth.

Source: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Dave Matthews’s sister, Anne?

Dave’s eldest sister died in 1994. Anne was reportedly killed at the hands of her husband in a murder-suicide. At the time, Anne, along with her husband and two children, lived in South Africa. Anne’s death was devastating to the singer, who, more than a decade later, said he was still grieving.

"I don't know if I've dealt with my father's death — should probably talk to an analyst — and my sister's death properly,” he told CBS News in a 2009 interview. It’s rumored that DMB’s song “Shotgun” was written about Anne. Fans speculate that “Hello Again” and “Stone” were also written about Dave's late sister. However, he never confirmed whether or not the songs were inspired by Anne. Along with Anne, Dave has two other siblings. Here’s what we know about them!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Dave Matthews’s siblings have managed to stay under the radar.

Dave is one of three kids born to Val and John Matthews. John died in the late '70s while details about Val are unknown to the public. His brother, Peter Matthews, and younger sister, Jane Matthews, have also managed to stay under the radar over the years, as they have virtually no digital footprint.

Article continues below advertisement

Following Anne’s death, Jane and Dave took custody of her kids, however, not much is known about them either. Despite Anne’s absence from the spotlight, Dave has always made it a point to shout her out in his lyrics. Both “A Song Jane Likes” and “Sister” were written about her. In an interview with Vulture, Dave shared the story behind “A Song Jane Likes.”

Article continues below advertisement

He told the outlet of the ballad: “It’s about my love of my little sister; a genuine thank-you to the universe for making someone who knows me so well. “After I wrote it I went back to the party in the studio and said, ‘Do you guys mind if you record this song I’ve got?’ And I sang that little song about my sister,” he added. “After, it was dead silence.”