Sade Retired to a Reclusive Life After a Legendary Music Career While she might be off the map, Sade left an incredible legacy and became a music influence for many talented artists. She's chosen to avoid the public. By Alex West Jan. 22 2024, Updated 8:15 a.m. ET

At the center of the band, Sade was an incredible singer. She also goes by the name Sade. It's a little confusing, but you'll catch up. The star is a Nigerian-British musician known for her incredible voice.

Her band is applauded for their seamless soul-influenced pop sound and Sade herself had an immense impact on the state of contemporary music. Except, her band went on hiatus in 1996 when she had a child. So, what's going on with Sade and the band now?

What happened to Sade?

After the arrival of her child, Sade took some time to focus on motherhood. The band came back in 1999 and by 2000 they released a brand new album. This new album also came with a new sound as they leaned into pop.

However, their music release schedule sort of fizzled out after that with only one more album 10 years later and a couple of throwaway songs for Disney soundtracks. The constant on-again-off-again of the band wasn't well-received by fans who were desperate to have their favorite band come back.

As for Sade, the singer, she didn't let the band's inconsistency stop her. She used the downtime to try her hand at solo projects. During their first hiatus, Sade tried out acting and made her debut with the movie Absolute Beginners.

After the band's first hiatus, Sade truly focused on her child, but still made occasional appearances like when she accepted the recognition of the Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace.

Sade also appeared on a compilation CD to honor Fela Kuti where she sang a remix of her song By Your Side. As for her personal life, Sade separated from her child's father, Bob Morgan, around 2010.

What is Sade doing now?

Not much can be said about Sade's current life as not much is known. In 2007, she entered a relationship with Ian Watts who she is believed to still be with. As part of their relationship, she acquired a new child, her stepson named Izaak Theo Adu.

When Izaak came out as a transman, Sade was supportive as he openly spoke about her acceptance. In an Instagram post, accompanying a photo of them together, Izaak wrote: "It’s been a long hard road but We did it!! We are coming home!!!! Thank you for staying by my side these past 6 months Mumma. Thank you for fighting with me to complete the man I am. Thank you for your encouragement when things are hard, for the love you give me. The purest heart. I love you so much. Queen of queen."

Their relationship appears to have remained strong over the years. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE QUEEEEN!! My mumma, words cannot describe how much I love you," he wrote on the singer's 65th birthday. "How thankful I am for all you do for me and those around you. You are a gift to the world. Here’s to you ma."

Fans were excited to see updated photos of Sade as she rarely makes appearances or does public interviews. "Mother of so many souls that needed her voice to heal. Happy soul Day," wrote model Leyna Bloom on the post.