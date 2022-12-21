Most folk-rock fans would agree that Paul Simon is one of the greatest contributions to the genre and popular music itself. Over the years, Paul has entertained fans as a half of the folk-rock duo, Simon & Garfunkel, with Art Garfunkel, and with his solo pursuits.

Fans enjoyed songs from Simon and Art like “The Boxer," "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover," "Graceland," and more. Additionally, the duo created four studio albums during their tenure and sold over 100 million albums to date. As for Paul’s solo efforts, he’s sold nearly 10 million records to date.