According to Art Garfunkel, It Seems Unlikely That Simon and Garfunkel Will Ever Reunite

In 2015, Art told The Telegraph that he feels as though he helped create a "monster" out of Paul.

One year later, per NPR, Paul said, "Quite honestly, we don't get along. So it's not like it's fun. If it was fun, I'd say, OK, sometimes we'll go out and sing old songs in harmony. That's cool. But when it's not fun, you know, and you're going to be in a tense situation, well, then I have a lot of musical areas that I like to play in. So that'll never happen again. That's that."