Christina Grimmie's Murder Remains a Tragedy Nine Years After Her Death The singer was killed in Florida in 2016. By Joseph Allen Published June 11 2025, 3:19 p.m. ET Source: Mega

After coming in third on The Voice and a moderately successful career on YouTube, Christina Grimmie was a star on the rise in 2016. The singer was just 22 years old when she was killed, leaving behind a legacy of music that many people are still reckoning with.

Article continues below advertisement

It's been nine years since Christina's death, and many still want to better understand exactly what happened to her. Her death was an undeniable tragedy. Here's what we know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What happened to Christina Grimmie?

Christina Grimmie was shot and killed on June 10, 2016, at a meet-and-greet event at the Plaza Live in Orlando, Fla. Kevin James Loibl stood in line with the rest of Grimmie's fans and then pulled out a gun and shot the singer three times, once in the head and twice in the chest. Grimmie still had a pulse after the shooting but was in critical condition, and died 35 minutes after she was shot.

Loibl shot himself in the head and died at the scene. Grimmie's family said that they were not aware of any connection between Grimmie and Loibl, but according to CNN, Loibl had become increasingly fixated on the singer in the months leading up to the homicide. Prior to her death, Grimmie was a contestant on The Voice, and placed third in the singing competition as part of Adam Levine's team.

Article continues below advertisement

Following her death, a GoFundMe was set up to pay for expenses for the funeral. “I found out this morning, that Adam Levine personally called my mother and said he will pay for the funeral and her plane flight, and I was blown away,” Grimmie’s brother, Marcus, wrote on Facebook. “Now a friend just told me to look at the GoFundMe page and I see it is at 100k. Words cannot express … literally I have no words.”

Nine years ago, we lost our Christina. Not a day goes by that we don’t feel the weight of that loss. Yet with every message, memory, and act of kindness shared in her name, we are reminded that Christina’s light still shines.



(1/3) 💚 #RememberingChristinaGrimmie pic.twitter.com/qKlyOhATwQ — Christina Grimmie (@TheRealGrimmie) June 10, 2025 Source: Twitter/@TheRealGrimmie

Article continues below advertisement

Security didn't catch Loibl or his weapons.

In speaking with Central Florida Future, one witness complained that security was incredibly focused on whether people could bring food or beverages into the event, but did not catch Loibl, who had two guns and a hunting knife on him. While we know that Loibl was increasingly obsessed with Grimmie in the weeks leading up to the attack, we have no evidence as to exactly what motivated the killing.

In the wake of her death, Grimmie's music has been continuously appreciated and elevated. Although the news of her death cut her life and career tragically short, there are still those who remember the music she did get to make, and all the videos she posted across YouTube and other social media platforms.