Adam Levine Is Back on 'The Voice,' Leading Some to Wonder Why He Left Adam Levine left 'The Voice' in 2019, but he's back for the 27th season. By Joseph Allen Published Feb. 4 2025, 11:08 a.m. ET

After years away from his big red chair, Adam Levine is now back as one of the coaches on The Voice. Adam was away from the show for five years, with his last season being season 16, but before that, he was a regular on the series and developed a friendly rivalry with Blake Shelton.

Following the news that Adam is back with the show, many wanted to learn more both about why he left and why he's now decided to come back. Here's what we know.

Why did Adam Levine leave 'The Voice'?

When Adam left the show in 2019, he explained that he was doing it so that he could spend more time with his family. “I do miss it,” explained at the time. “I was constantly working for so many years, very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but to just be able to stop in this moment to spend time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever.”

In a separate interview with Howard Stern, Adam said that he was ready to step away, but even at the time he seemed to know that he would come back eventually. "I was ready to not be doing it anymore ... for a little bit. When it all naturally happened, I was like, 'OK, this feels right,'" he said. "For better or worse, the moment in which we decided to walk away felt really good. This was the right time for me to go."

"For eight-and-a-half years, I was so busy — [I] had the band, [I] had The Voice," he continued. "I was beyond fortunate to go through all of it because it was a life-altering experience being on that show ... and then it got to the point where I got married, I had two kids, and I wanted to spend time with them." Now, it seems enough time has passed that Adam is ready to return to one of his most famous roles.

Why is Adam Levine returning to 'The Voice' now?

Adam will be returning to The Voice without Blake but will be judging alongside Michael Bublé, John Legend, and Kelsea Ballerini instead. "The only way to sum it up is that just energetically ... the opportunity came at the right moment and I was really ready, and we started talking about it and one thing led to another and here I am. It was that simple," Adam explained to NBC Insider.

"It didn’t involve too much deliberation or overthinking. I kind of just felt ready. I was really happy to come back and experience it again with these three wonderful people," he continued.