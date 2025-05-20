A Familiar Face From a Previous ‘The Voice’ Season Returned to Her Roots in Season 27 Season 16 of 'The Voice' aired in 2019 and included Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and John Legend as coaches. By Elizabeth Randolph Published May 20 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: NBC

Since 2011, The Voice has proven that all of the glitz and glamour isn't the main ingredient to making a successful artist. In many cases, true talent shines, which is how the series has crowned nearly 30 winners and counting.

With so many unforgettable performances and rising stars over the years, it’s easy to lose track of which contestant claimed the coveted title. Season 16 brought fierce competition, standout vocals, and a historic win that left fans buzzing. Whether you're a longtime viewer or just catching up, here's everything you need to know about the winner of The Voice Season 16 and what they've been up to since their big victory.

Who won Season 16 of 'The Voice?'

Season 16 of The Voice crowned Maelyn Jarmon, a folk singer from Frisco, Texas, as the competition's winner. Maelyn won The Voice at the age of 26, earning her position by standing out on John Legend's team. After her The Voice victory, Maelyn was signed to Republic Records. Maelyn often takes her fans along on her musical journey. On Monday, May 19, she shared several posts confirming she would be reuninting with her Voice family for a Season 27 performance.

"TONIGHT," Maelyn shared underneath a video of her traveling for her performance. "All the feels coming back to the @nbcthevoice stage." Elsewhere in the video, the singer reflects on her time on the show, stating that her guest appearance felt like she was "coming home." During the performance, she shares her single "Dreamboat" for the first time. Fans are amazed by the song and say they need to hear more from her.

"Why can’t I find the song you sang on The Voice tonight? Also wondering why you don’t have an album of original music," a fan wrote under her Instagram post. "WOW! The most beautiful song EVER! You have an incredible voice," another admired. "This was insanely good!!!" a third fan cheered. "Waiting for this song to be out."

Who are the finalists for 'The Voice' Season 27?

On Monday, May 19, The Voice narrowed it to five finalists. The Top 5 contestants were scattered among the judges' teams, with the lineup being the following: Jaelen Johnston from Team Kelsea Lucia Flores-Wiseman from Team Adam Renzo. from Team Legend Adam David and Jadyn Cree from Team Bublé

According to North Jersey.com, Renzo, Jadyn Cree, Lucia Flores-Wiseman, Adam David, and Jaelen Johnston each delivered powerful solo performances for the first half of the finale. Each contestant performed two songs — one uptempo and one ballad — in a final bid for America’s vote.

When will the winner of 'The Voice' Season 26 be announced?

Fans will know the winner of Season 26 of The Voice after Part 2 of the season finale airs on Tuesday, May 20. At the finale's end, we'll see who America voted as the new winner. The season finale will air on NBC. The Voice can also be watched live on streaming platforms, including Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV, Fubo, and YouTube TV. Viewers can also watch the finale the next day on Peacock.