Michael Bublé's Son Was Diagnosed With Cancer at Just 3 Years Old Michael's son Noah has been in remission since 2017. By Joseph Allen Published Nov. 8 2024, 2:51 p.m. ET

Singer Michael Bublé has been famous for decades, but he explained that in 2016, his priorities changed. His son faced a hugely serious diagnosis, and while he dealt with that drama privately at the time, he has been more open about it in the years since.

As the singer discusses his son's diagnosis, many want to know more about exactly what happened to him. Here's what we know about Michael Bublé's son:

What happened to Michael Bublé's son?

Michael Bublé's son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer at just 3 years old. The singer, who has four children, said that Noah's diagnosis shifted his priorities. Noah has been in remission since 2017 and is now 11 years old. “My son’s cancer diagnosis rocked my world and pulled the curtain from over my eyes,” Bublé told host Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast.

“That was a sledgehammer to my reality," he continued. "I will never be carefree again in my life, and that’s okay. It is a privilege for me to exist. That pain, the fear, the suffering that comes with those sort of things, I guess it’s part of this beautiful life.” The singer explained that, at the time, he felt like he wasn't thinking enough about his family and was too focused on his career.

“When it actually happened, I was going through, I think, a crisis,” Michael added. “I don’t think I had my priorities straight. My family was always the love [of my life] and I don’t think I was a terrible guy, but it was blinders: career, ambition. How do I become the baddest, biggest, best? More ego, more power, more money?” The singer added that he made a promise to himself while he was sitting in the children's hospital.

“I remember closing my eyes and saying to myself, ‘If we get out of this, I’m going to live a different life, a better life,’” the singer explained. “And I did. I made that promise to myself in like a moment. I want to be kinder. I want to be more empathetic. I don’t ever want to allow that ego and that false self to take over. I want to know how lucky I am.”

Thankfully, Noah has been in remission for most of his life, and the diagnosis did not impact him indefinitely. Clearly, though, it had a profound impact on Noah's father, who used it as a moment to find greater clarity in his life. While we don't know how kind he is to those around him, or whether that change has stuck, it's clear that he feels it was a pivot point in his life.