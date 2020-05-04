Michael Bublé Gives Himself Cheeky Labels When He Gains Weight

At least three times over the last decade, the Canadian has made headlines for losing a significant amount of weight — so what’s the secret behind these periodic transformations?

Singer Michael Bublé knows a thing or two about being body-shamed. The 44-year-old is the first to admit that he’s struggled with the occasional weight gain throughout his 25-year career, but he’s always been able to bounce back from his self-described "fat Bublé" phases.

Michael Bublé combats weight gain with the help of his wife.

Eighteen months into their marriage, the Grammy winner revealed that wife Luisana Lopilato is his fitness guide. "It's much easier when you're with somebody who's that disciplined," he said of the model’s dedicated workout routine in a 2012 interview with Daily Mail.

"I've gone on diets, and I've gone up and down with my weight. But keeping healthy is certainly simpler when you're with your wife and you say, 'What do you want to do today?' and she says, 'Let's go to the gym...'" he explained. Michael added that his eating habits had also improved. "In some of those [old] pictures of me I looked pregnant!" he confessed, noting that he "cut out bread, rice, and pasta" to achieve his slimmer look.

A few months after welcoming his and Luisana’s second child in 2016, Michael again showed off a smaller figure as he left the hospital following vocal surgery. But in November of that year, the "Haven’t Met You Yet" songwriter retreated from the public eye after announcing that his then 3-year-old son, Noah, had been diagnosed with liver cancer. In a "Carpool Karaoke" segment with James Corden two years later, Michael discussed his fluctuating weight in an effort to lighten the mood following questions about his son’s health battle.

