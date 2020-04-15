Luisana Lopilato Defended Husband Michael Bublé From Abuse Allegations

While many celebrities are trying to spread positivity during the coronavirus pandemic by entertaining their fans through Instagram live, it has gotten several of them in hot water over their words or actions. Vanessa Hudgens got into some trouble after she questioned the severity of the virus in a March Instagram live, while Ellen DeGeneres and Justin Timberlake were both slammed for being insensitive to their privilege during quarantine.

Canadian singer Michael Bublé is the latest star to face criticism for his actions on a livestream. The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer has been married to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato since 2011, and the two have been going on live frequently to entertain their followers. During one livestream, Michael's behavior was deemed to be too aggressive, and some even accused him of being abusive.

Why was Michael Bublé accused of abuse? Read on to find out all of the details of the original video. Plus, Luisana spoke out in defense of her husband.

The backlash from the video has also brought attention to several other videos that potentially show Michael in a less than positive light.

Why was Michael Bublé accused of abuse?

In an Instagram live video from April 10, Michael was seen elbowing his bride of nine years after she spoke over him and interrupted his introduction. Following the elbow jab, Luisana appeared to look startled. Immediately after the physical contact, Michael pulled his wife closer to him and he then put his arm around her. Another instance from the video that alarmed some fans was when Luisana tried to fix Michael's hair. Some thought that Michael was brushing his wife off.

While some interpreted the video to be playful and choreographed, others thought that Michael was exhibiting aggressive behavior because he was mad that Luisana had talked over him. After a Twitter user (@solciadler) posted a screen recording of the interaction from Michael's Instagram live, the video was viewed more than 3.5 million times. Thousands of users also began a discussion about abusive behavior a thread from the video.

no sé ustedes pero yo ví ésto y quedé indignada con ese trato de Michael a Luisana , en serio quedé WTF pic.twitter.com/tuzyizgQTq — Sol🦋 (@solciadler) April 10, 2020

Shortly after the screen recording went viral, several other Instagram live videos involving the couple began to receive a lot of attention. In one screen recording from their livestream from March 23, Michael can be seen getting upset at Luisana for showing up to the video two minutes late. "Honestly, I can't wait till you get to see the divorce on this," he said before she sat down. "Cause honestly, I'm telling you right now, if you think this is an act, it's not an act. My God."