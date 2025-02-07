Kelsea Ballerini Has Admittedly Sacrificed Her Health Due to Perfectionism The "Miss Me More" artist shared onstage that she has a "crippling fear of letting people down" after facing the flu during a tour. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Feb. 7 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Singer Kelsea Ballerini is a prime example of how far your dreams can take you. Since rising into the country music scene in the 2010s, her love for performing to her fans has only increased. But, even when you do what you love, there will be moments you must give your body its proper rest.

Kelsea has often expressed how she's feeling with her fans via her chart-topping songs or on her popular social media accounts. The singer doesn't hold back professionally or personally and has bravely shared with her fans when she wasn't doing OK. Here's what Kelsea has said about her health.

Kelsea Ballerini's health forced her to cancel multiple tour stops in February 2025.

Kelsea revealed she had been dealing with a severe flu during a few February 2025 dates of her Kelsea Ballerini Live Tour. She expressed feeling ill during one stop in Detroit, Mich. However, a fan recorded Kelsea telling her fans onstage that, though she wasn't feeling her best, she was going to ensure they didn't know the difference because she's a "perfectionist" with a "crippling fear of letting people down."

“So I’m going to give you absolutely every ounce of everything I have left in the tank tonight," she promised her fans.

Kelsea continued the tour through a Pittsburgh, Pa. stop two days later. She initially shared with her fans via Instagram Stories that she was starting to feel better and needed to get some extra rest before the show. However, after performing some of her set, she left the stage early and explained to her fans that she her health issues were more serious than she thought.

"Buffalo, I am so so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight,” she stated on Instagram Stories. “I am sicker than I am trying to be and I did not want to let anyone down tonight.” “I just got through the first few songs and I couldn't do it," Kelsea added. "I’m so sorry but I never want to give you a half a-- show.”

The Voice judge promised to postpone the Kelsea Live Tour dates for April 2025. She also told her fans that the postponed dates would be well worth the wait. “I will put out every stop for you and I will make it so worth it," Kelsea declared. "I’m gonna’ go rest now and get better so I can really show up for the rest of this tour.” "I hope you understand,” she continued. “Thank you for the grace to be human and I love you.”

Kelsea Ballerini has been open about her mental health.

Kelsea's admitted perfectionism is something she has discovered about herself by doing the necessary work for her mental health. The "I Quit Drinking" singer has shared how therapy has become an effective tool in her wellness journey. In an interview with Women's Health, Kelsea explained she initially dismissed therapy since it was mandated to her when she was younger. It wasn't until she sought help for herself that she was able to find a plan that works for her.

"Being a Virgo, being very strong-willed, especially when it comes to things that are tender, like mental health, I need to feel like it’s my decision," Kelsea said, adding, “I was starting to have questions like, ‘What is driving me? Is missing Mom’s birthday worth it? Am I okay? And am I happy?’ I couldn’t answer these fundamental questions I should have been able to answer, so I got back into therapy, by my choice, and fell in love with it.”