Oprah Winfrey Was Among Jeff Bezos' A-List Wedding Guests — All About Their Connection Did we honestly expect an esteemed journalist like Oprah to miss such an exclusive event? By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 30 2025, 10:38 a.m. ET

The stars were more than aligned when Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice, Italy, in June 2025. The stars were aligned, dressed to the nines, and open to taking expensive water taxis to the couple's $50 million (yes, MILLION) wedding.

The star-studded guests for the Bezos' wedding included Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane von Furstenberg, Bill Gates, and several Kardashian-Jenners, including Kylie, Khloe, and Kim. Other A-listers were spotted at the wedding, such as the forever daytime queen Oprah Winfrey. Oprah's appearance at Jeff and Lauren's nuptials was confusing to some. So, why did she take time out of her busy schedule to hear Billionaire Bezos say "I Do?" Here's the scoop.



Why was Oprah Winfrey at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding?

Oprah reportedly attended Jeff and Lauren's wedding for various reasons. The first being that "everyone who was anyone" in the entertainment and billionaire club was invited to participate in the couple's big day. Did we honestly expect an esteemed journalist like Oprah to miss such an exclusive event? According to The Daily Mail, the OWN CEO was also seemingly invited to the wedding as her best friend Gayle King's plus-one.

If you recall, Gayle and Lauren were part of the historic first all-female flight mission on Jeff's Blue Origin space flight, along with Katy Perry, aerospace engineer Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist and astronaut Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn. The experience likely bonded Gayle, Lauren, and the other participants for life. While Oprah wasn't on the space flight with Gayle and Lauren, she was seen crying as she watched her best friend board the rocket.

@space.segments As Blue Origin New Shepard rockets to orbit, watch the reactions of Jeff Bezos and Oprah Winfrey as they see their loved ones Gayle King and Lauren Sanchez journey to space. #blueorigin ♬ original sound - Space.Segments

Oprah Winfrey not only showed up to Jeff Bezos's wedding, but she also showed out!

Oprah's appearance at Jeff's wedding festivities caught the attention of spectators in more ways than one. While some weren't too surprised by her attendance at the wedding and pre-wedding events, Page Six reported that she made sure to make the most of her exclusive invitation. A source shared with the outlet in June 2025 that she and multiple other A-listers were invited to Jeff and Lauren's closing night party after their wedding on Friday, June 27.

According to a source who attended the pajama-themed bash, Oprah enjoyed herself throughout the night. “Oprah and Gayle were tearing up the dance floor," the source stated.

Oprah Winfrey and Sydney sweeny attend Bezos and Sanchez wedding ceremony at Venice, Italy. pic.twitter.com/XyIFSmqOTf — 𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 (@ktchandra2) June 28, 2025

Oprah also turned heads at Jeff and Lauren's wedding. The Daily Mail reported that the Oscar nominee showed Venice what she was working with when she rocked a curve-hugging, fitted dusty pink gown that hugged her waist. She accessorized the look with her shoulder-length, dark hair in a half-ponytail and added dangling diamond earrings. The dress showcased Oprah's cinched, hourglass figure as she was spotted waving to the public on her way into the wedding.