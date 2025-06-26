Fans Have a Theory About Orlando Bloom and Kim Kardashian Amid Split From Katy Perry Orlando was caught looking at Kim's buttocks in 2024. By Niko Mann Published June 26 2025, 5:16 p.m. ET Source: MEGA, Instagram

Orlando Bloom and Kim Kardashian sparked relationship theories after they were photographed together in Venice, Italy. The movie star and reality TV icon are both attending the wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and author Lauren Sánchez. Orlando was engaged to pop star Katy Perry until recently, and the two were expected to attend the billionaire's wedding together.

Katy and Orlando's breakup was just confirmed on June 26, and the Deep Cover actor was seen with Kim on the same day. So, what is the Orlando Bloom and Kim Kardashian relationship theory? Are the two an item?

Orlando Bloom and Kim Kardashian relationship theory explained.

The Orlando Bloom and Kim Kardashian relationship theory jumped off immediately after the two were seen in Venice together. Both Kim and Orlando are attending the three-day wedding extravaganza of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez. Photos of Kim and Orlando were shown on Access Hollywood on June 26, the same day the actor's split from Katy was announced.

A caption for the pictures read, "Orlando Bloom Hangs Out w/ Kim Kardashian At Jeff Bezos’ Wedding Amid Katy Perry Split Reports." A description also read, "Orlando Bloom was spotted greeting Kim and Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner on Thursday ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding in Venice. The spotting comes amid multiple reports that Orlando and his longtime love Katy Perry have called it quits. A source tells Access Hollywood the pair are 'living separate lives'."

While it seems like an innocent interaction, given that Orlando also greeted Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and her sister, Khloé Kardashian, with hugs and air kisses as he did Kim, fans are already sharing romantic AI pictures of Kim and Orlando on social media. Folks may remember the Lord of the Rings star being caught looking at The Kardashians' star's buttocks while he was with Katy at the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women Dinner in New York City last year.

According to Page Six, Orlando may have had his hand on Katy's back, but he was looking at Kim's backside. Katy was asked about Orlando's roaming eye during an episode of the Elvis Duran Show. “I mean, how could you not?” Katy said of Orlando looking at Kim's behind. “I approve."

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom e Kim Kardashian no jantar anual ‘Caring For Women’, em Nova York. pic.twitter.com/UF0fTPi2jq — Portal Katy Perry (@portalkatyperry) September 10, 2024

According to People, Katy and Orlando's split has been coming for several months, this time, for good. The former couple began dating in 2016, but broke up in 2017 before reuniting in 2018. The couple has a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.

"She’s felt a lot of pressure about her tour and now this. It’s been a lot for her," a source told the outlet. "She’s still doing great, though." "They got to a point where they feel there is no going back to a healthy relationship and that it’s better to live separate lives," they noted.

🌟 Orlando Bloom & Kim Kardashian? 👀 A new Hollywood power duo or just a summer fling? 💋

💔 Just days after Orlando split from Katy Perry, he was spotted stealing kisses with Kim in Venice! 🍾 pic.twitter.com/s9Rss0Wqcy — Education & Entertainment (@education_24x7) June 26, 2025