Fox News Reporter Jennifer Griffin Is Married to Another Journalist Pete Hegseth may think Jennifer is "the worst," but her husband seems to think she's pretty great. By Ivy Griffith Published June 26 2025, 1:14 p.m. ET

Among the Fox News cast of journalists and reporters, a few are more familiar to the public than the rest. This includes Jennifer Griffin, a Fox News security correspondent who is frequently involved in White House press conferences and delivering her professional takes on national and international security issues on the entertainment network. To the world, she's a vital source of information about the security threats that might loom.

But when the stage lights are off and Jennifer is just "Jennifer," she's taking her work home with her, because she is married to a fellow journalist. Here's what we know about Jennifer's husband and the reason why so many people recognize her name, even if they aren't fans of Fox.

Jennifer Griffin is married to another journalist: Greg Myre.

Jennifer married fellow journalist Greg Myre in October 1994 (via New York Times), and they have stayed married through it all, including two parallel careers in news as they both established themselves in different areas while still specializing in the same niche.

Both Jennifer and Greg are security specialists. But while Jennifer works for Fox, Greg calls NPR his professional "home." Prior to working at NPR, he spent 20 years as a correspondent for both The New York Times and The Associated Press (via NPR). His bio through NPR explains that his very first international posting was in South Africa, where he witnessed Nelson Mandela being released from prison in 1987.

He has since covered a number of significant events, including witnessing the rise of the Taliban, the end of apartheid in South Africa, and the rise of a once young politician in Russia named Vladimir Putin. The bio notes that he has covered stories in over 50 countries, including covering some of the heaviest fighting between Israel and Palestine. Greg and Jennifer co-wrote the book, This Burning Land: Lessons from the Front Lines of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict.

Jennifer and Greg share three kids.

While they both have high-profile careers and plenty on their plate, Jennifer and Greg have still managed to raise a family together. They share three kids: Annalise Myre, Amelia Myre, and Luke Myre. Jennifer has long been open about the struggles between being a mom with such a high-profile and fast-paced job while raising children.

In an interview with People in 2018, Jennifer explained that the kids were always immersed in the world of international events, and that she and Greg occasionally had to disappoint their children in pursuit of their careers. She shared, “They were surrounded by journalists. They were surrounded by discussions about current events and foreign affairs and tough issues from the beginning.”

Jennifer has somewhat of a rivalry with former Fox pundit Pete Hegseth, as the nation witnessed first-hand.

While Greg has racked up many impressive accomplishments throughout his career, Jennifer has been no shrinking violet while double-timing motherhood and a career. She has been known for breaking big stories and occasionally challenging the status quo in her role as a journalist. In June 2025, Jennifer sparred briefly with a fiery Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense to the United States, over inaccuracies in some of his statements.

After Jennifer asked for clarity on a topic he was claiming during a press conference, Pete spat back that Jennifer was "the worst" (via The Hill). He also accused her of "misrepresenting intentionally," to which she responded that she took issue. But their rivalry goes beyond a momentary disagreement on the facts of an international situation. Jennifer has, in the past, questioned Hegseth, who was once a Fox News colleague.

In February 2025, Jennifer also broke news that Hegseth had requested $137,000 from the government to put into the maintenance of the government-owned home he resided in. $50,000 of that, Jennifer reported, was for an "emergency paint job." Calling attention to this questionable expense made no friends of Hegseth.

