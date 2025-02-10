Pete Hegseth Reportedly Requested an Emergency Paint Job Costing $50,000 "American taxpayers deserve to know how and where their money is spent." By Jennifer Farrington Published Feb. 10 2025, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It looks like newly appointed defense secretary Pete Hegseth shares President Donald Trump’s stance on government spending — specifically, that it needs to be slashed, especially in areas considered "wasteful." But here’s the irony: Days before telling Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo that he intends to uncover "hundreds of billions" in "wasteful spending" at the Defense Department, this little nugget popped up on X (formerly Twitter).

Jennifer Griffin, Fox News’s Chief National Security Correspondent, shared a letter addressed to Pete from the House Appropriations Committee. Signed by Democrats Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Rosa L. DeLauro, the letter questioned why he requested more than $137,000 in maintenance for the government-owned home he’s renting — nearly $50,000 of which was for an "emergency" paint job. $50K for a paint job? Here’s what else the letter revealed and why it’s sparking outrage.

Pete Hegseth allegedly requested an emergency paint job that would cost nearly $50k.

In a letter addressed to Pete Hegseth from the House Appropriations Committee, lawmakers revealed that they were notified on Jan. 30, 2025, that the Army planned to "exceed the $35,000 threshold for operation, maintenance, and repair of a currently empty family housing unit, for a total requirement of $137,297." That total includes an "emergency" paint job costing $49,900.

The committee also pointed out that it wasn’t until Feb. 5, 2025, that they learned it was Pete who would be occupying the home. In the letter, committee members weren't just questioning why Pete was receiving government-furnished housing, but more importantly, why the home required a nearly $50,000 paint job.

And their demands didn’t stop there. The committee also asked why the paint job was now considered an emergency when the letter suggests it was a requirement from a year ago. Adding to the concern, the funds were being requested using a waiver to bypass the usual 14-day waiting period.

But here’s the boldest part — committee members are now pressing Pete to explain how he plans to provide current service members with "a similarly high quality of housing for themselves and their families." As the letter points out, "Many service members and their families currently live in unacceptable housing conditions, including houses with mold, lead paint, and other hazards."

Obviously, the committee wants to know why Pete is requesting such a large sum for home improvements while funding is being cut and service members’ families aren’t receiving the same treatment. They’ve given him until Feb. 21, 2025, to respond.

Where is Pete Hegseth's house?

Pete and his family were living in New Jersey near the Fox News headquarters so he could be closer to his job. He was a political commentator for the network from 2014 to 2024, reportedly ending his time on Fox & Friends Weekend in November 2024 after Trump tapped him for the defense secretary role.