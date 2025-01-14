Pete Hegseth's Fox Salary Exposed: Leaving Millions Behind for Defense Secretary Job Taking on the role of the Secretary of Defense will require Pete to willingly take a multi-million dollar pay cut. By Trisha Faulkner Published Jan. 14 2025, 1:33 p.m. ET Source: Mega

If you’ve ever considered leaving a high-paying job for something more meaningful, you’ll relate to what Pete Hegseth is facing right now. The Fox News host and former Army National Guard officer might soon swap his multimillion-dollar salary for the much leaner paycheck as the Secretary of Defense. Just how does Pete Hegseth’s Fox salary compare to that of the Secretary of Defense?

At Fox News, Pete was reportedly making millions annually. This was before you factor in the $900,000 he reportedly earns giving speeches. Now, compare that to the $246,400 he stands to make as the new Secretary of Defense. As a father of seven, this wouldn’t just be a pay cut — it would be a life-altering decision.



What does ditching his Fox salary for public service pay mean for Pete Hegseth?

To understand exactly what Pete would be giving up by stepping into this role, it helps to put yourself in his shoes. One minute, you’re cashing in on a successful TV career and bestselling books — with an annual salary that is just shy of $5 million. The next minute, you are stepping into a government role that’s as intense as it is demanding. Here’s the real kicker: Your new government job comes with more rules, more scrutiny, and a much smaller paycheck.

Why would someone willingly agree to lose that kind of money? Turns out, deciding to work in public service is largely about wanting to make a change that isn’t driven by money. Furthermore, Pete has a military background and has been known to be very outspoken regarding proper support for veterans. So, it goes without saying that he has a personal interest in making changes.

Still, it can’t be overlooked that this isn’t a small trade-off for Pete. He would be saying goodbye to his hefty salary with Fox News and the luxurious lifestyle that comes with it to oversee the millions of employees at the Pentagon.

This decision is about more than a paycheck for Pete.

Now, no one is crying about earning a $246,400 salary. It is a solid paycheck that the average everyday American would be more than happy with. Pete, however, isn’t like most people. As Distractify previously reported, Pete had an estimated net worth of $27 million toward the end of last year. So, there is a strong possibility he has a decent enough savings to survive taking such a massive pay cut.

His salary from Fox News isn’t his only source of income either. Pete has written and published books on a pretty consistent schedule since 2016 by releasing a new book every two to four years. So, this will likely continue to serve as a residual source of income for him.

If you’ve ever watched some of his Fox News segments, you’ve seen his passion for issues involving the welfare and support of veterans. Taking the Defense of Secretary job would give Pete the power he needs to act on his convictions in a way his role in the media never could.

Of course, shifting into this position won’t come without challenges. Critics have questioned whether Pete is truly the right fit for such a critical role. Supporters, however, argue that his outspoken advocacy for veterans and his military background make him uniquely qualified for the position.

Going from Fox News to the Pentagon is a very gutsy move. At Fox News, Pete has had a lot of control. He crafts narratives, shares his opinions, and enjoys all the perks that come with his media career. In a government position, things will be far less cozy for him. He will essentially be stepping under a magnifying glass where every decision is dissected, and every move is criticized.