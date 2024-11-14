Home > News > Politics Why Did Pete Hegseth Leave the Military? Inside His Transition to Media Pete Hegseth's career shifted from being in the military to being a political commentator in 2014. By Trisha Faulkner Published Nov. 14 2024, 1:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@petehegseth

Pete Hegseth is a name that many recognize from television, but before his media career, he served as an officer in the Army National Guard. Known for his strong opinions and commitment to veterans’ issues, Pete’s background in the military set the stage for a unique perspective in media. His shift from active military duty to a prominent on-screen role left some wondering: Why did Pete Hegseth leave the military?

Article continues below advertisement

What led Pete from a life of service overseas to the world of media and commentary? From his military deployments to his dedication to advocacy, each step of his journey sheds light on what motivated his career change. Keep reading as we dive into the details of Pete’s story, uncovering the factors behind his decision to leave military service and how he found a new purpose on television.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Pete Hegseth leave the military to pursue other opportunities?

According to Wikipedia, Pete Hegseth’s military career began in 2003 when he was commissioned as an infantry officer in the Minnesota Army National Guard. During his service, he was deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq, and Afghanistan. He earned two Bronze Stars and two Army Commendation Medals during these deployments. His time in the military shaped his dedication to service and influenced his later career choices.

After his active deployments, Pete shifted from combat roles to advocacy. He took on leadership roles in organizations like Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America. Through these positions, he focused on veterans’ issues and military policy reform. This transition marked the beginning of Pete’s transition from active military service to a broader public platform.

Article continues below advertisement

His transition to media allowed him to expand his advocacy work.

Building on his advocacy experience, Pete entered the media world to further amplify his voice. In 2014, he joined Fox News as a contributor. His role involved providing commentary on military and political issues. Pete’s firsthand experience and clear perspective quickly resonated with audiences. Eventually, he became a co-host on Fox & Friends Weekend.

Article continues below advertisement

Through his media role, Pete continued advocating for veterans and national issues. His work on television allowed him to reach a wide audience. It also gave him a new way to engage the public and raise awareness for the causes he believed in. His service-driven mission blended well with a larger media platform.

Article continues below advertisement

Pete’s journey from the military to the media is one marked by purpose and conviction. His years of service shaped his views and fueled his passion for advocating on behalf of veterans and addressing national issues. By stepping into the media spotlight, Pete found a platform where he could continue his mission while reaching an even wider audience with his perspectives on service, leadership, and patriotism.