Kat Timpf's Rapport With Gretg Gutfled Has Left Fans Eager for More of Her on the Show We don't know for sure when she'll be back. By Joseph Allen Published May 28 2025, 4:35 p.m. ET

The world of Fox News is filled with personalities and stars that are almost entirely contained within the network, at least until Donald Trump offers them a job. Kat Timpf is one such personality, and she's earned plenty of praise from Fox viewers over the last few days for how she was able to laugh off her own double mastectomy.

Following the debut of her own show on Fox Nation, many are wondering when Kat might next show up on Greg Gutfeld's comedy show Gutfeld. Here's what we know.

When will Kat Timpf return to 'Gutfeld'?

We don't know exactly when Kat will return to Gutfeld!, but given that she's employed by Fox, it seems likely that she'll be back on the show before too long. At the moment, she's co-hosting a game show called What Did I Miss? for Fox Nation with Greg, and she went viral for a segment in which she was able to make light of her double mastectomy on the air.

She joked about the fact that she doesn't have any breasts after first being diagnosed with breast cancer shortly before giving birth to her first daughter in February. She's just now returning to the world of Fox News, which Greg poked fun at during her return to the airwaves. “Kat, you’ve been kinda away for 90 days,” Greg said. “What’ve you been up to?” “I had a baby and I beat cancer,” she said. “All in two months.”

While we still don't know when she'll show back on Gutfeld!, it seems like she's been off the show mostly because of the double whammy of being diagnosed with cancer and having a baby. She was a regular on the show prior to her maternity leave, and now that she's back in the Fox orbit, fans are definitely eager to see her and Greg bounce off of one another on his late-night comedy show.

Greg Gutfeld has been a Fox News staple for decades now.

Although his presence at the network has increased over the years, Greg has been with Fox News since 2007, when he began hosting the late-night talk show Red Eye. In 2011, he became one of the co-hosts of The Five, which airs at 5 p.m. on weekdays, but it was clear from the jump that his major interest was in providing a Conservative alternative to the mainstream late-night programming that airs across other networks.

Clearly, Gutfeld! has worked for Fox. The show has been airing in some form for more than a decade, and it's done exactly what Greg set out for it to do. Part of his general style is to push the envelope by making slightly off-color remarks, and while you may or may not find them funny, they definitely appeal to an audience.