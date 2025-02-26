'Fox News' Contributor Kat Timpf Faces Unexpected Health Crisis Just Before Welcoming Son Kat Timpf received a scary health update just hours before giving birth to her son in February 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published Feb. 26 2025, 11:25 a.m. ET Source: Fox

Kat Timpf has never been one to hold back — whether it’s cracking jokes on Fox News, sharing deeply personal struggles, or calling out absurdity wherever she sees it. When it comes to her own life, she doesn’t sugarcoat things. That’s why, when she got a life-changing health diagnosis just hours before giving birth to her son, she didn’t stay silent.

Imagine this: You’re about to meet your first child, one of the biggest moments of your life, and then — bam — you get hit with shocking medical news. That’s exactly what happened to Kat Timpf in February 2025. According to a post on her Instagram, Kat Timpf’s health took a shocking turn hours before she delivered her son. It was a moment of pure joy colliding with total uncertainty.

Kat Timpf’s health has been a rollercoaster.

If you’ve followed Kat for a while, you know this isn’t the first time she’s dealt with serious health struggles. Back in her mid-twenties, she was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder that led to hair loss — a tough thing for anyone, let alone someone constantly on TV. She was open about how it affected her confidence.

Then, in 2020, she went through something even scarier — emergency bowel surgery. It was intense, but instead of letting it break her, she used the experience to fuel her bestselling book, You Can’t Joke About That.

Kat was handed a breast cancer diagnosis just before giving birth.

As if pregnancy isn’t overwhelming enough, imagine getting diagnosed with breast cancer right before delivering your baby. That’s exactly what happened to Kat. Just hours before giving birth, doctors told her she had Stage 0 breast cancer.

Now, if you’re wondering, “What does that even mean?” — you’re not alone. According to People, Stage 0 basically means the cancer was caught super early, which is good news. It, however, doesn’t make the timing any less brutal. One minute, she’s preparing to bring her son into the world. The next, she’s thinking about treatment plans. It’s the kind of plot twist you would usually see in a movie.

Instead of keeping it private, Kat opened up about what she was going through via Instagram. She talked about how lucky she was that the cancer was detected early and how important it is to stay on top of health screenings — even during something as life-changing as pregnancy.

Her son’s birth was a mix of joy and uncertainty.

Bringing a baby into the world is already an emotional rollercoaster — now add a cancer diagnosis into the mix. That’s what Kat was dealing with when she welcomed her son. But through it all, she had her husband, Cameron Friscia, right by her side.

Furthermore, Kat also had her sense of humor. Per her health update via Instagram on Feb. 25, 2025, the new mom leaned very heavily on dark humor. She opened up about trying to adjust to this “new reality” of hers. She also jested that she wasn’t sure how exactly to approach the birth announcement of her son.

"Should I go with, 'Mom and baby are doing well, except for mom's cancer, and then maybe the baby after breastfeeding is stunted by her double mastectomy,' and then shut off my phone for a week?" she joked.

