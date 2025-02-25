NBC News Journalist Tom Llamas Is Living the Dream with His Wife and Three Kids NBC News journalist Tom Llamas married his wife, Jennifer, in 2006. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 25 2025, 4:38 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @llamasnbc

Since May 2021, renowned journalist Tom Llamas has been making a name for himself at NBC News. His top-notch reporting skills have earned him multiple Emmy Awards and two Edward R. Murrow awards — talk about impressive!

But enough about his career — we know you're really here to get the scoop on his life outside the newsroom. So, let's dive in! Here's everything you need to know about Tom Llamas, including the big question: Is he married?

Tom Llamas is married! Meet his wife, Jennifer.

Sorry, folks, but Tom Llamas officially is off the market! Yes, that's right — this talented journalist is happily married to his wife, Jennifer Llamas. According to The U.S. Sun, the couple tied the knot on June 10, 2006, after dating for a few years. The couple while attending Loyola University in New Orleans.

While Tom is known for his on-camera reporting, Jennifer works behind the scenes in the broadcast industry. Although she's not a journalist like her husband, she plays a pivotal role in the entertainment world as a media producer.

Jennifer's career started back in 2003 when she worked as a production assistant for MSNBC. By 2004, she transitioned into an associate producer role with NBC News, gaining valuable experience in the industry.

Her career didn't stop there — Jennifer moved to Miami in 2005, where she joined the FOX affiliate WSVN as a producer. Her time there helped hone her skills in the broadcast world. Then, in 2009, Jennifer returned to MSNBC and took on the role of executive producer for NewsNation with Tamron Hall.

Tom and Jennifer are proud parents of three children.

Since falling in love and getting married, Tom and Jennifer Llamas have built a wonderful and tight-knit family. The couple shares three adorable children: Malena, Juju, and Tomas. The family resided in Midtown Manhattan before moving to Purchase, N.Y., in 2022.

While Tom and Jennifer have kept their children's lives fairly private, a few details have emerged. In an October 2024 interview with The New York Times, Tom mentioned that their weekends are packed with activities, revealing that their kids are involved in "so many sports and events" on Saturdays. So, it's clear that the Llamas kids are growing up in an active and busy environment!

In November 2021, Tom opened up to Yahoo! Life about the challenges and joys of raising three kids. He shared that "raising kids in the city is tough," acknowledging the unique hurdles of parenting in a fast-paced urban setting. However, despite the challenges, Tom emphasized the strength of their family bond, saying that they are "always together" and incredibly "close." "I really hope that never changes," Tom told the outlet.

Tom also reflected on the unexpected joys of parenthood, saying, "They bring so much happiness to me and my wife." "We like to go on vacation together but we're at the point where we want to take them along," he explained. "Thankfully, we have all the grandparents who come in and help us out. But now, we just want to spend time with them and be together."