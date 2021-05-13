Tom Llamas Left 'World News Tonight' for a Weeknight Position at NBC

Tom had long been the face of the weekend casts, but announced, seemingly suddenly, that he was leaving the network. This shocked many of the show's viewers. Why did Tom leave ABC News, and who replaced him?

Tom Llamas left ABC News in January.

At the end of January, Tom announced during a weekend episode of World News Tonight that it would be his last newscast as an anchor for the network and said farewell to his viewers. “This will be my last broadcast at ABC News,” the chief national affairs correspondent said during the broadcast. “So first, thank you. Over the years it has been a pleasure spending the weekends together.”

“It has been an honor to work here. I am the son of immigrants, and because of that, I have never taken for granted the opportunity or the responsibility to sit at this desk and bring you the truth,” he continued. While the anchor had been with ABC since 2014, it looks like he decided to leave the network to pursue a more primetime position.

At the time of his departure, Tom did not announce his next career move, though it was rumored he was moving to NBC. At the end of April, it was announced that he had taken the position of senior national correspondent for NBC News. Tom now anchors the primetime newscast for the network and contributes to Today and NBC Nightly News. Tom previously worked as a reporter for NBC in 2000 before becoming a political campaign reporter for MSNBC.

A note of appreciation from @TomLlamasABC as he signs off at @ABC: “I want to thank the incredible team that produces this broadcast and the force that is ABC News – risking their lives, sometimes working never-ending shifts and not stopping until your questions are answered.” pic.twitter.com/Y2oi9qZR5q — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 1, 2021

“Tom brings with him more than two decades of experience tenaciously covering the news across multiple platforms and for many different audiences,” said NBC News president Noah Oppenheim in a statement to Deadline. “Our viewers expect us to bring them smart and trustworthy journalism, wherever they are, and we’re thrilled that Tom will be bringing his expertise and passion to NBC News, NBC News Now and beyond.”