Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships 'Fox and Friends' Co-Host Carley Shimkus Is Happily Married to Peter Buchignani, and They Share One Child Carley Shimkus knew her husband well before joining Fox News Channel in 2009. By Jennifer Farrington Published Nov. 29 2024, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@carleyshimkus

Fox & Friends co-host Carley Shimkus is not on the market — sorry, fellas. In fact, she’s been off of it for quite some time. Carley and her husband reportedly knew each other way back in 2003 but didn’t start dating until around 2013. After holding down a long-distance relationship for a few years, they tied the knot in 2015, paving the way for an entirely new chapter in their lives together.

Article continues below advertisement

Whether you’re a fan of Carley, and you very well might be, considering she has nearly 200,000 followers on Instagram, or you simply enjoy watching her on Fox & Friends First in the early mornings, it’s always nice to know a little bit more about the person delivering your daily news or someone you’ve grown to like. For instance, who is Carley’s husband and what does he do? Here’s the lowdown on her marriage.

Who is Carley Shimkus married to?

Carley is married to Peter Buchignani, who works as a securitized products sales professional for Amherst Pierpont Securities, a role he’s held since March 2015, according to his LinkedIn bio. Generally, this role involves selling financial products that are transformed into securities.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to that, Peter worked in MBS sales for Deutsche Bank from January 2012 to January 2015. He also held a notable position as a sales analyst for Barclays Capital for over two years, from July 2009 to August 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

If Carley’s husband’s employment record isn’t impressive enough, let’s turn to his education. Peter graduated from Princeton University in 2009 with an A.B. in Politics. While attending the prestigious university, he was also a member of the varsity football team and the University Cottage Club.

Article continues below advertisement

Carley Shimkus shares one child with her husband Peter.

Carley and her husband welcomed their first child, a sweet baby boy named Brock, in February 2023. She shared the news via Instagram with a post featuring Fox News announcing her baby's arrival. "Welcome to the world sweet Brock. You have unlocked a place in our hearts we didn’t even know we had. Your dad and I love you so much!" she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

A quick scroll through Carley’s Instagram reveals she’s very passionate about both her job and family. When she’s not posting about a guest appearance on another Fox show outside her normal schedule or sharing a delicious dish from her cookbook, Cooking with Friends, which was released in October 2023, you can bet she’s posting photos of her husband and son.

On Aug. 20, 2023, she and Peter had their son baptized, sharing the special moment on Instagram with the caption, "Brock’s baptism was the most special day!"