Fox News Host Bret Baier Has Been Married to His Wife Amy For 20 Years and Counting! "I was totally smitten, completely head over heels for Amy within the first five minutes of talking to her." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 10 2024, 8:45 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Fox News host Bret Baier is best known for his appearances on the entertainment network and his role as host of Special Report with Bret Baier. However, he also has a vibrant family life with a wife of over two decades and children with a complex medical history.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the Fox News political anchor, his wife Amy, their two sons, and the life they share together.

Source: MEGA Bret and Amy Baier in 2014.

Article continues below advertisement

Bret Baier is married to Amy, and they've been together for 20 years.

Amy and Bret have been together for an impressive twenty years. They celebrated their 20th anniversary on Oct 9, 2024, after tying the knot in 2004. It all started with a blind date. In his book Special Heart, Bret recounts, "For me, it was a Hollywood romance whirlwind weekend, and I had the time of my life. Safe to say, I was totally smitten, completely head over heels for Amy within the first five minutes of talking to her."

Back in 2004, Amy and Bret were set up together on a blind date by a mutual friend at a Rolling Stones concert. That friend must have had a sixth sense of love because the two clicked quickly. In Special Heart, Bret looks back on their early relationship fondly, describing "talking, laughing, and bantering" with Amy. When they started dating, Bret was taking assignments in both Washington D.C. and abroad around the world, while Amy lived in Chicago. He flew to see her as they dated long distance.

Article continues below advertisement

After just a year of dating, Bret clearly knew she was the one as he proposed to her on Thanksgiving in 2003. After Bret gathered both of their families for a dinner together, he popped the question and she said yes. They married on Oct 9, 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Bret and Amy share two children together.

The happy couple quickly decided to grow their family. They welcomed their oldest son, Paul Francis Baier, on June 29, 2007. Unfortunately, Paul had to undergo extensive heart surgery when he was just one day old after it was discovered that he had birth defects. Paul has undergone several surgeries since then and lives with the effects of heart disease to this day. In his book, Bret recounted the moment when everything changed for the little family.

"And then Dr. Martin uttered the words that have played in my mind on a continual loop every day since: 'if your son doesn't have surgery within the next two weeks, he's not going to make it.' Immediately my mouth went completely dry. I didn't know where my next breath would come from. Time stopped."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

When their son was rolled back for surgery as a tiny infant, Bret recalls, "As they took Paulie away, I could see that Amy was tensing up. I turned to her and said, 'it's time to turn him over now — to the doctors and the big Guy upstairs'." Paul was joined by his little brother Daniel Bret Baier on July 10, 2010, after Amy and Bret grew their family again.