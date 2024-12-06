Home > Human Interest > Fox News Fox News Anchor Bill Hemmer's Net Worth Is Much Higher Than You Might Think From a local news anchor to CNN and eventually Fox News, Bill's net worth comes from growth, hard work, and ambition. By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 6 2024, 9:28 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Fox News

On television, news anchors often become as familiar to viewers as their favorite movie celebrities. They tune in nightly or weekly to get the scoop, and they see a familiar face deliver coverage they feel confident in trusting. On Fox News, one such face is America's Newsroom anchor Bill Hemmer.

Like many of his co-anchors, Bill has been working with Fox a long time and has amassed a fairly impressive net worth. Here's what we know about the America's Newsroom anchor and the surprising heights his career has taken him to over the years.

Source: MEGA Bill Hemmer interviews United States Attorney General Eric Holder

This is Bill Hemmer's net worth.

Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on Nov. 14, 1964. His father was an executive of a mattress company, and his mother was a homemaker. Raised in a Roman Catholic household, Bill attended parochial school before graduating high school in 1983.

From there, he attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in broadcast journalism. This degree would open numerous doors for him as he worked from WLWT-TV through CNN and all the way to his current position at Fox News. His net worth is estimated to be an impressive $14 million.

This is what Bill's yearly salary looks like.

And he has come to that significant number through many years of working with major news company. At Fox News, it is estimated that he makes a not-too-shabby $3 million a year.

Of course, that makes him only the ninth-highest-paid anchor at Fox News. Above him, co-workers Greg Gutfeld and Neil Cavuto make an estimated $7 million, Laura Ingraham makes an estimated $14 million, and Bret Baier makes an estimated $20 million per year.

But none come close to the impressive estimated salary of Fox News king Sean Hannity, who brings in $50 million per year. It's a stunning reminder that Fox News is more than a broadcast channel; it's a titanic money-making machine. With news shows covering everything from the small to the big picture, the network has managed to carve out a money-making niche catering to the concerns of conservative viewers across the United States.