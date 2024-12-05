Home > Human Interest > Fox News 'Fox & Friends' Co-Host Brian Kilmeade Has a Pretty Impressive Net Worth Brian Kilmeade has amassed a sizable net worth. By Joseph Allen Published Dec. 5 2024, 12:05 p.m. ET Source: Mega

It was often said during the first Trump administration that Fox & Friends had an incredible influence on the policy preferences of the president. It remains to be seen whether that will remain true when Trump retakes the White House, but many are placing renewed attention on Fox & Friends and its hosts.

One of those co-hosts, Brian Kilmeade, has been hosting the show since 1998. Now, many want to know more about Brian's net worth and how he acquired it. Here's what we know.

What is Brian Kilmeade's net worth?

Brian's estimated net worth is roughly $12 million, and it seems like he earned that net worth primarily through his salary at Fox News and by writing books. Although Brian has caused some controversy over the course of his career, he has been with Fox for more than 25 years, and it seems like the relationship he has with the network has been a mostly positive one.

Brian Kilmeade Co-Host, Fox & Friends Net worth: $12 million Brian Kilmeade has been one of the co-hosts of Fox & Friends since 1998. He amassed much of his net worth through his work at Fox and the books he wrote during his time there. Brian served as one of the first announcers for UFC before joining Fox and also did a variety of other sports reporting. Birthdate: May 7, 1964 Birthplace: Massapequa, N.Y. Birth Name: Brian Kilmeade Father: James Kilmeade, Jr. Mother: Marie Rose Kilmeade Children: Brian, Kirstyn and Kaitlyn

Brian Kilmeade has made controversial remarks throughout his career.

Although he has retained his position of influence on Fox, Brian's tenure with the network has not been without the occasional controversy. In 2009, he made comments about Americans marrying "other species and other ethnics," suggesting that people in countries like Sweden and Finland had "pure genes" because they typically married people from their own country.

"I think the volume of some of the personal attacks on some of the nominees is stunning" -- Brian Kilmeade on a Republican woman filing a police report accusing Pete Hegseth of sexually assaulting her pic.twitter.com/gMc7L0Quvi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 3, 2024 Source: Twitter/@atrupar

In 2010, he stepped in it again when he said that "not all Muslims are terrorists, but all terrorists are Muslims." He later apologized, saying that he had misspoken and that he was only referring to the terrorists who perpetrated the 9/11 attacks on the United States. Brian was known to be an informal advisor to Donald Trump during his first run for the White House, but he has not been named to any sort of official role in Trump's second administration at this time.

It's possible that Brian prefers a more behind-the-scenes role, but whatever his role is, it's clear that Brian could have quite a bit of power in a second Trump term, both through his appearances on TV and his private relationship with the president. That relationship may be yet another reason Fox has chosen to keep him around.