Sean Duffy's Net Worth Could See a Boost Following Secretary of Transportation Nomination

Former politician and Fox Business co-host Sean Duffy has worn quite a few hats in his lifetime, including reality TV star (yes, really!). Now, it seems his list of roles is about to get even longer. On Nov. 19, 2024, President-elect Donald Trump announced that Sean has been tapped to serve as the next Secretary of the Department of Transportation.

Currently, Sean co-hosts the Fox Business show The Bottom Line. He previously served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2011 to 2019. With his impressive résumé — and his potential new high-profile role overseeing billions in spending from the 2021 infrastructure law, as noted by Politico — you’re probably curious about Sean’s net worth. Let’s get into it.

What is Sean Duffy's net worth?

As of November 2024, Sean Duffy's net worth is estimated at $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. But it wasn’t always this way. During his time in Congress, Sean was reportedly one of the "poorest members," based on a 2009 financial disclosure.

Sean Patrick Duffy Fox Business co-host Net worth: $4 million Sean Duffy is an American TV commentator who has worked with major networks like CNN and is currently a host on Fox Business. In addition to his media career, Sean has served as a district attorney and a member of Congress. On Nov. 18, 2024, Donald Trump nominated Sean to serve as the Secretary of the Department of Transportation. Birthdate: Oct. 3, 1971 Birthplace: Hayward, Wis. Education: Saint Mary's University of Minnesota (BA), William Mitchell College of Law (JD) Spouse: Rachel Campos-Duffy Kids: 9

The report revealed he had a mortgage of up to $500,000, family loans totaling around $250,000, and other debts. Since leaving Congress and transitioning to a career as a commentator, Sean’s financial situation has improved significantly, boosting his net worth.

Sean Duffy once appeared on MTV's 'The Real World.'

Before diving into politics, Sean appeared on The Real World: Boston in 1997. However, his reality TV stint was short-lived as he shifted focus to law, serving as a district attorney for Wisconsin from 2002 to 2010, per his LinkedIn bio. During his tenure, Sean worked closely with law enforcement to investigate and prosecute child sex crimes in Ashland County. As a father of nine, it's clear why this mission hit close to home.

After stepping down as district attorney, Sean represented Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives for nine years, from 2011 to 2019.

He then transitioned into media, joining CNN as a political contributor, a role he held for nearly five years before leaving in October 2023. Simultaneously, he served as senior counsel at BGR Group. By January 2023, Sean joined Fox Business as a host, further expanding his impressive career.

