George "Tyrus" Murdoch's Solid Net Worth Comes From Wrestling His Way to the Top

In the world of wrestling and politics, George "Tyrus" Murdoch has managed to find a niche connecting them both. The former wrestling star was once known for his folded pant leg and Funkasaurus dance moves. But by the mid-2020s, he had turned his eyes to another arena: political commentating.

From his impressive career in wrestling to his tenure on Fox News, Tyrus has managed to amass an impressive amount of wealth through hard work and shrewd business practices. Here's what we know about the unstoppable machine that is his career and the net worth he has built through it all.

Tyrus's net worth is nothing to sneeze at.

There was a time when Tyrus was just known for being a big tough guy in the wrestling arena. First introduced to audiences as G-Rilla and signing with WWE, Tyrus eventually expanded into new personas including the Funkasaurus-dancing Brodus Clay and Monstrous BC before settling on Tyrus. Throughout his years of hard work, Tyrus has managed to earn around $2 million in net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

George "Tyrus" Murdoch Wrestler, TV commentator Net worth: $2 million George "Tyrus" Murdoch first made his splash in wrestling as G-Rilla and Brodus Clay before introducing a silly dance persona as "The Funkasaurus." He eventually adopted the wrestling moniker "Tyrus" before eventually retiring in 2023. He works as a Fox News commentator and fitness instructor. Birthdate: Feb. 21, 1973 Birthplace: Boston, Mass. Marriages: Ingrid Rinck (since 2024) Children: 5

Throughout his wrestling career, Tyrus was quick to pivot to what he knew audiences wanted, per Wikipedia. He was a shrewd businessman who was quick to capitalize on what people responded to. When he retired in 2023, the former wrestling World Cup winner was already well on his way to a new career, this one in politics.

From wrestler to political commentator, Tyrus has done it all.

There's a reason why Tyrus was able to shift from wrestler to political commentator with little trouble: he's deeply opinionated and has a passion for conservative issues.

Things weren't always easy for the 6'7" Fox News host. As a child, Tyrus faced domestic abuse in his home. His mother was just 15 years old when he was born, and Tyrus told Yahoo! Lifestyle in an interview that his father was physically abusive, which led to permanent swelling in one of his eyes.

After graduating high school, Tyrus's plan was to play football. But a ruptured appendix and the resulting surgery left him with a permanent limp. He told Yahoo!, "I was basically a has-been, a never-was."

But that didn't last for long, because Tyrus soon found wrestling. With a number of wrestling leagues and a number of monikers under his belt, Tyrus wrestled until his retirement in 2023.

