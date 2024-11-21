Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports Does Wrestler George "Tyrus" Murdoch Have Children? Here's What We Know About His Personal Life George "Tyrus" Murdoch may not share everything about his children on social media, but he's a loving and involved father. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 21 2024, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: MEGA; Instagram / @ingridrinck

Wrestler George "Tyrus" Murdoch is a big guy with a big personality. Known for his wrestling career, fitness content, and time as a Fox News commentator, Tyrus is outspoken and loud in every area of his life.

Article continues below advertisement

Every area life except one, that is. Tyrus is relatively quiet about his family life, preferring to keep information about his kids relatively private. So what do we know about his children? Here's the scoop.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Tyrus's children.

Tyrus has been married to fitness guru and influencer Ingrid Rinck since January 2024, but they've been together far longer than that. They've been a couple since at least 2014 and welcomed their daughter that same year. They were engaged in 2020, and finally tied the knot in 2024.

He has one biological daughter with Ingrid, Georgie. But he actually has five children total. The former wrestler has an adult son, Rhett, and another son, Rock, from previous relationships. He shares bits and pieces of their lives on social media but spends the most time sharing about his daughter with Ingrid, Georgie, since she is the baby of the family. Georgie is into horseback riding and occasionally travels with her father to learn the family business.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyrus also has two more daughters, but very little is known about them. They come from a previous relationship. What he does share about his other children shows that Tyrus seems to be a loving, proud, and involved father who enjoys spending time with his wife and kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Tyrus stepped right out of the wrestling arena and into a political career.

Tyrus's career evolution has been an absolutely wild ride. The outspoken former NWA professional wrestler gained fame as the former Worlds Heavyweight Champion title holder. Aside from being a mountain of a man, at 6'7", he is instantly recognizable for his mutton chops and bizarre fashion choice of a single folded pant leg.

Of course, wrestlers can't wrestle forever. And once his time in the ring was over, Tyrus turned to another passion: fitness. He has worked for 20 years as a fitness instructor, and founded The Rinck Routine, which is a holistic life and fitness brand, and Sensible Meals, a healthy meal prep company. With a lifetime of excellence and championship under his literal champion's belt, Tyrus's foray into fitness is no surprise and fits his personality perfectly.

Article continues below advertisement

Yet not even being a wrestling champ and fitness guru is enough for Tyrus. He has since set his sights on the political arena and shares his opinions as a Fox News commentator.