Tyrus Probably Carries His Wrestling Belt Around for a Very Shallow, Understandable Reason

It's just something that a lot of champions across a ton of different sports have been doing for a very long time, not just in professional wrestling. Is it a bit of a "troll" move? Conor McGregor in the UFC, for example, would amble around with both of his belts on his shoulders, as would Henry Cejudo, who went even further by wearing his Olympic gold medal.

In the world of professional wrestling, braggadocio is pretty much par the course. If you aren't flaunting your exploits and/or abilities, then you're simply doing it wrong. And that's probably the biggest reason that Tyrus, who became the NWA champ after utilizing a heart punch against Pope, is walking around with his belt.

But he probably "carries" the belt instead of wearing it because he's a rather large fellow, too.