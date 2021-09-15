The Suzuki Incident Is Peak Pro-Wrestling Inside Joke Humor

It's a great time to be a professional wrestling fan. For decades, the WWE has been the #1 name in sports entertainment. Vince McMahon had the keenest eye in capturing top prospects and putting on entertaining storylines. But the "new kid" on the pro-wrestling block, AEW , is doing a heck of a job of bringing in both longtime and new wrasslin' fans into the fold. The recent "Suzuki Incident" is yet another example of the fun viewers are having with AEW's programming.

What is "The Suzuki Incident"?

AEW has a knack for bringing in both established and rookie talent into their roster. One of the organization's latest additions, New Japan Pro Wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki made his debut against Jon Moxley in a bloody match that had fans on their feet. But impassioned audience responses began pouring in well before Suzuki even stepped foot in the ring.

That's because AEW's production team decided to cut Suzuki's theme song before the "Kaze Ni Nare" title portion, which happens to be a favorite part of the track that stadium fans sing along to. The immediate reaction from fans was "what gives?" But there was one key tweet from the @NJPWFanClubNA twitter account that started a hilarious meme trend.

AEW gets a free pass because Tony Khan knows how to skate around the issue. The Suzuki incident in Cincinnati is now being worked around as a part of the story due to Khan and his staff being so inept on operations. Most companies would release a statement. He gets praise. — Unofficial NJPW Fan Club - North American Chapter (@NJPWFanClubNA) September 11, 2021

"Let me tell you something, brother. Did you know I wrote Kaze Ni Nare?" Yeah brother, I wrote it for me for my Japan tours, but I decided to give the song to a young Hulkamaniac named Minoru instead."



-Hulk Hogan on the Suzuki incident. https://t.co/4f3rsT00Hu pic.twitter.com/1tY0CgykSv — Juan C. Reneo (@ReneusMeister) September 13, 2021

The account praised Tony Khan and the AEW's willingness to incorporate the faux-pas into a plot point, but the fact that it was referred to as "The Suzuki Incident" tickled so many people pink.

"I remembered it like it was yesterday and uhm..It was.. Definitely a dark day..For Professional Wrestling"



- Kenny Omega on the Suzuki Incident https://t.co/d3HY6yeu2M pic.twitter.com/6Z1eXjIc8t — Danny Is Taking A Break (@BroomMega) September 12, 2021

"I talked to Vince, and he goes 'You have to cut off Kaze ni Nare in Cincinnati.' I can't do that, I can't. I described to Vince I'd just as soon blow my brains out, what you're asking me to do."



- Bret Hart on The Suzuki Incident https://t.co/IIRBPyQ5s7 pic.twitter.com/nGfrSJqQTe — Andrew Rich (@AndrewTRich) September 13, 2021

The "incident" quickly transformed into a faux-scandal of hilarious proportions that spawned a slew of fantastic memes; a jocular version of "The Montreal Screwjob" or the circumstances surrounding Undertaker's Wrestlemania streak being broken.

"My family knows what it's like for something to be cut off unexpectedly -- just as the federal government tried to cut off my father's unstoppable momentum in the 1990s"



- Stephanie McMahon on The Suzuki Incident. https://t.co/oMaxmvlUN0 pic.twitter.com/3FAlcATwkI — Barrylad (@TheBarrylad) September 13, 2021

“AEW, we have a problem.”



- Mick Foley on the Suzuki incident pic.twitter.com/YUlL9NJQH6 — TJ Fritz (@Fritz094) September 13, 2021

Pretty soon, images from other popular pro-wrestling memes began flooding social media with references to The Suzuki Incident. From a tearful Hulk Hogan, and a pensive Triple H tp a fed up CM Punk, and a weary Bret the Hitman Hart. And wrestling fans are just gobbling it up.

"I looked Tony in the eye and said, I do not love this anymore, I am sick, I'm fucking hurt, I'm fucking confused. I don't know as a business what we're doing anymore."



CM Punk on The Suzuki Incident https://t.co/seCZYVPoYR pic.twitter.com/rx7HL7kVCY — ringsideposse (@ringsideposse) September 13, 2021

"After taking my boy Adam Cole and then they have a nerve to do that. Its really fucked up."



Paul "Triple H" Levesque on the Suzuki Incident pic.twitter.com/SZjhcimF3g — Saint Wrestling🇿🇦 (@Saintwrestling1) September 13, 2021