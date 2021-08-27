AEW Is the Newest Professional Wrestling Promotion to Compete With WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (also known as WWE ) might finally be challenged in its ring for the first time in decades by a rival wrestling entertainment company. The newest professional wrestling organization, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) , is an up-and-coming company that has poached many of WWE's talents, including WWE legend CM Punk , who recently came out of retirement.

Confused wrestling fans are curious if AEW is part of WWE, and if not, what the differences are between the two organizations. Read on for everything we know about this wrestling group smackdown.

Is AEW a part of WWE?

Contrary to popular belief, AEW is a brand-new company to the world of wrestling. As Complex states, the organization is more focused on the athletic aspects of wrestling versus the entertainment emphasis that WWE has. AEW is funded by multimillionaire Pakistani-American Shahid Khan and his son Tony Khan, who serves as AEW's president and CEO.

AEW also has four executive vice presidents who participate in the wrestling in addition to their duties to the board. These vice presidents are Nick and Matt Jackson, better known as the Young Bucks; Kenny Omega, widely considered the best non-WWE wrestler; and Cody Rhodes, formerly of the WWE and currently known as "Cody" until he straightens out his legal drama with WWE. Cody's wife Brandi serves as the company's chief brand officer.

The differences between the classic WWE and the up-and-comer AEW don't stop with the brand's focus. John Oliver did a segment on his show about WWE's decades-long mistreatment of its employees, whereas Cody promised that AEW will cover 100 percent of medical costs and treatments for its employees. AEW has also increased the amount it pays employees, and it doesn't do scripted promotional material.

Brandi Rhodes explained to Complex in 2019, "AEW is all about the bell to bell action. You’re going to get more wrestling and less soapy backstage drama. Of course, we have compelling characters that people will love and identify with. But the actual athleticism and action, the diverse roster, the fresh faces mixed with the familiar—that is what you will truly appreciate."

Last Friday night was incredible. Let's see what happens this week on #AEWRampage, you never know who will show up ⚡️ Tonight at 10/9c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/GzbOSmIYti — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 27, 2021

AEW inked a deal to appear on television in a weekly television show on TNT. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesdays and 9 p.m. ET Fridays, but AEW content is also available for streaming on Hulu. In 2019, Adam Silverstein of CBS Sports wrote that thanks to this new television deal, AEW is "the first company with major financial backing to take a swing at the beginning to compete with WWE on a major level in nearly two decades."