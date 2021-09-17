Daniel Bryan’s Decision to Go to AEW Was Prompted in Part by Being a New Dad

They must be doing something right, because they're managing to pull in top talent from all over the world. In fact, a ton of major WWE stars are transitioning over to AEW, including Daniel Bryan . But why did he leave Vince's promotion in the first place?

It's no secret that the most exciting professional wrestling going on in the world right now can be found, for the most part, in AEW. The Tony Khan promotion is clearly a labor of love, and many of the shows and their rising stars are consistently putting on excellent shows.

Why did Daniel Bryan leave WWE?

Daniel Bryan is easily one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers to emerge from the sport in recent years. In fact, his "Yes! Yes! Yes!" chant is used in sports stadiums that have nothing to do with wrestling worldwide (try going to an Islanders game, for example).

In the WWE, not many people are higher up the totem pole than Bryan, and with a $12 million reported net worth, he doesn't really have to worry about rolling out of bed to go and collect another paycheck. And that's part of the reason why he ultimately stopped wrestling for the WWE: because he wanted to spend more time with his daughter and wrassle on a part-time basis.

While plenty of Superstars have no issue with wrestling part-time or just making a few appearances here and there with the WWE, Daniel would have his pay reduced as a result. Again, this was most likely anticipated by the pro-wrestler, who indicated on several occasions that he was looking forward to putting in more dad time.

However, he still had some professional wrestling aspirations that couldn't be met by the WWE, namely he wouldn't be able to work with New Japan Pro Wrestling (the WWE's extremely exclusive about their talent). Plus, it's no secret that the WWE's not really crafting the most salacious or interesting storylines for its talent to participate in.

"Daniel Bryan has got a notebook of things he's learned from Vince McMahon. He has incredible respect for Vince."



- Dave Meltzer pic.twitter.com/n8K3deCxvb — Pro Wrestling Finesse (@ProWFinesse) September 12, 2021

Daniel Bryan’s WWE career:

- 5 x World Champion

- 2 x WrestleMania main events

- 1 x IC Champion

- 1 x US Champion

- 2 x Tag Team Champion

- 2011 MITB winner



Such an incredible run 👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/wbLF2sKUNi — Wrestle Features (@WrestleFeatures) September 7, 2021

So for Daniel Bryan, the ability to wrestle with exciting new stars in a new promotion that seems to be making all the right moves creatively, plus a part-time schedule that will allow him time to dedicate to being a dad and husband, and the option to work with NJPW when he wants, it seems like a total win for the Aberdeen, Wash. native.

Daniel Bryan came back to wrestling and main evented wrestlemania against heel roman and edge and then main evented an AEW show with Kenny Omega in the same year



imagine telling this to someone in 2017 pic.twitter.com/plNay0WFCq — Capy #FreePalestine🇵🇸 (@ConthatW) September 16, 2021

HATERS WILL SAY THIS ISN’T DANIEL BRYAN pic.twitter.com/qRk2rUNnpH — Kenny Majid - The Not-So-Jaded Member of the IWC (@akfytwrestling) September 11, 2021