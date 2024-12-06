Home > Human Interest > Fox News Bret Baier Is a High Level Fox News Host and Journalist With the Net Worth To Prove It Bret Baier is an award-winning journalist, TV anchor, and host. By Chrissy Bobic Updated Dec. 6 2024, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There's a lot to be said for the politicians that news outlets like Fox News report on, but what about the anchors themselves? Some of the hosts of different shows on the network tend to stand out more than others, and that includes Bret Baier, known for, among other things, Special Report with Bret Baier on Fox News. But outside of that, what is Bret Baier's net worth?

He has been a journalist and reporter for decades, and in recent years, he has become a recognizable face as a TV host and anchor. Because of that, and because of his role in speaking to and about the candidates from the 2024 presidential election, Baier is a public figure himself. Naturally, people want to know how much the journalist is worth and how much Baier's salary is.

What is Bret Baier's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Baier's net worth is pretty impressive. He is reported to be worth $70 million. Maybe it's because of his years in the business, or the fact that he is a mainstay on Fox News with his own show, but somewhere along the way, Baier's net worth rose to nearly unbelievable numbers.

Bret Baier TV News Host, Journalist Net worth: $70 million Bret Baier is an American journalist, anchor, and TV host. He currently works for Fox News and hosts Special Report with Bret Baier. Birth date: Aug. 4, 1970 Birth place: Rumson, N.J. Education: DePauw University Marriages: Amy Hills ​(m. 2004) Children: Paul and Daniel Baier

Baier had somewhat humble beginnings at a local station in Hilton Head, S.C. But on Sept. 11, 2001, Baier traveled to Virginia as a reporter for Fox News to report on the terrorist attacks. And from there, thanks to being the official Pentagon correspondent for Fox News and his multiple trips to both Iraq and Afghanistan, Baier continued to excel in his career.

In October 2024, he made headlines after his on-air interview with then-presidential candidate Kamala Harris. During the interview, which was a first for her on the network, both Baier and Harris talked over each other regarding different topics, and in some ways, it was a bit of a mess. But it was also widely watched, and Baier continues to be an influential figure on the network.

Bret Baier's salary at Fox News was reportedly increased in 2021.

It seems unlikely that Baier will ever find a different home on another news network. Not only do his far right political views tend to align with the conservative views of Fox News, but Baier's salary at Fox News was reportedly more than doubled after he signed a new contract in 2021. There are reports that Baier's salary went from $7 million per year to $20 million per year with his salary bump.