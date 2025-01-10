Greg Welcomed His First and Only Child, a Daughter, at Age 60 "The king of late night is now the king of sleepless nights." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 10 2025, 9:53 a.m. ET Source: Fox News

As the star of his late-night show Gutfeld! and a regular on Fox’s The Five — the most-watched show on the network — Greg Gutfeld has gotten pretty accustomed to it being "all about him." That changed when he met and married Elena Moussa in 2004, and even more so in December 2024, when Greg became a dad for the first time.

His unannounced absence from television sparked curiosity, but co-host Dana Perino confirmed the news in a Dec. 10, 2024 segment, revealing Greg and Elena had welcomed their child. Greg, now 60, returned to the airwaves on Jan. 6, 2025, ready to share what it's like to embrace parenthood later in life. Here’s a look at Greg and Elena’s relationship, their age gap, and, of course, everything we know about their little one.

Greg Gutfeld has only one child, a daughter he welcomed with his wife, Elena, in December 2024.

Greg's life took a major turn in December 2024 when he and his wife, Elena Moussa, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Mira, at the beginning of the month.

After a 46-day paternity leave, Greg returned to The Five on Jan. 6, where he opened up about fatherhood and its challenges. He shared how their French bulldog, who was once the king of the castle, is now struggling to adjust to sharing the spotlight. "The dog is going through severe emotional pain," Greg joked during the segment.

Greg also revealed that, since Mira’s arrival, he hadn’t changed a single diaper. When Kayleigh McEnany asked if he’s been helping with the dreaded 2 a.m. feedings, Greg revealed he hasn’t taken on that responsibility yet but insisted he offers "emotional support" by waking up alongside his wife when their daughter wakes up for her nighttime feedings.

Describing Elena as "pretty hands-on," Greg admitted his wife often jokes that he’s "terrible at everything" because he’s "very clumsy." When asked if he feels different now, Greg reflected on a comment someone made to him, suggesting he could no longer regret anything that happened before Mira’s birth because if things hadn’t gone as they did, she wouldn’t exist. "Sixty years of regret completely out the window. I was a selfish bastard," he admitted.

Despite his openness about some aspects of fatherhood, Greg and Elena have chosen to keep much of their private life, including their daughter's photos, away from the public eye.

How long has Greg Gutfeld been with his wife, Elena?

Apparently, it was love at first sight for Greg and Elena. After meeting on a work trip in Portugal in 2004, the couple tied the knot just a few months later. Greg revealed on the Club Random Podcast in March 2023, "I met her and I go, ‘Oh, that’s my wife.’ I just knew it," he told Bill Maher.