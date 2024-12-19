Behind the Scenes of Jesse Watters’s 2021 Back Surgery and Recovery Jesse Watters underwent back surgery in 2021 after suffering from a serious injury. By D.M. Published Dec. 19 2024, 4:37 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jessewatters

Fox News host and political commentator Jesse Watters has built a successful career through his sharp insights and charming on-air presence. In 2021, Jesse faced a personal challenge when he underwent back surgery, briefly stepping away from the spotlight to prioritize his health.

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse has been a fixture on Fox News since his debut on The O’Reilly Factor as a correspondent for the popular “Watters’ World” segment. His blend of humor and hard-hitting journalism quickly made him a fan favorite, leading to the launch of his own weekend show, Watters’ World. By 2022, he had become a big part of the network’s primetime lineup with Jesse Watters Primetime, in addition to co-hosting The Five.

Source: The Mega Agency

Article continues below advertisement

Despite his professional success, Jesse faced a setback when persistent back issues required surgical intervention. Here’s how the Fox News star handled and medical complication, which required him to take substantial time away from his television duties.

Jesse Watters was dealing with back problems for years before his surgery.

Jesse underwent back surgery in 2021 and shared updates about his recovery process with viewers and fans. The news broke during his absence from live broadcasts, prompting speculation about his health. Addressing concerns, Jesse explained that the surgery was necessary to address an issue that arose after he was injured.

Article continues below advertisement

"I threw my back out. I went to the emergency room, they took me in an ambulance. I was in the hospital for four or five days," the anchor explained on The Five. "And they gave me a shot, in the back. I'm feeling a little bit better. They gave me one of these, a walker. There's a cane also hanging off the side of the walker. We're not gonna have surgery."

Source: Instagram/@jessewatters

Article continues below advertisement

Jesse initially believed he could recover without surgery, but he ultimately required the procedure. The surgery went smoothly, and he returned to work within a few weeks. Fans and colleagues showed their support, flooding social media with well-wishes and encouragement. Coincidentally, Jesse’s back surgery happened during the same period as his infamous “deflate-gate” controversy – where the anchor joked about flattening his wife’s car tires.

Jesse Watters is continuing to make controversial statements.

Jesse has never shied away from controversy, and his recent thoughts on Luigi Mangione could land him in hot water. During a conversation with his co-hosts on The Five, Jesse shared his unfiltered opinion on Luigi, who was arrested for the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Article continues below advertisement

Referring to Luigi’s background, Jesse noted, “Now, he's a prep school kid. He's politically connected in Maryland,” pointing out the suspect’s ties to a Maryland state delegate. The conversation took a tense turn when co-host Brian Kilmeade asked if Luigi was prepared for prison, hinting that he might have intended to be caught. Jesse didn’t mince words, replying, “I don't think anyone's ready. This guy's not ready. He's way too soft. He's gonna get annihilated on the inside, and good.”