Is Sandra Smith Married? Life with Her Husband John Conolly and Their Kids "I knew right then that she was the girl I was going to marry." By Trisha Faulkner Published Dec. 6 2024, 2:15 p.m. ET

Known for her commanding on-screen presence, Fox News anchor Sandra Smith is equally recognized for her grounded personal life. Many of her fans, however, wonder if Sandra Smith is married. The answer is yes — she has been married to her husband John Conolly since 2010. With nearly a decade and a half under their belt, their partnership reflects their love, family, and mutual support for each other.

Sandra and John first met during her time in Chicago, where their shared professional interests sparked a deep connection. Over the years, they’ve built a life together that includes two children and shared commitments, both personal and professional. Sandra often credits her husband’s encouragement as a key element of her thriving career.

Their strong marriage and life as parents to two children reveal a deeply rooted family bond. As Sandra continues to shine in the public eye, her life behind the camera provides an inspiring example of managing work and family with grace and determination. Keep reading to take a closer look at her life with her husband and children.

Sandra Smith married John in 2010 and built a strong foundation for her family with him.

Sandra and John’s love story began at the workplace. The two met in Chicago while Sandra was working at Bloomberg Television. John, a financial expert and businessman, was immediately captivated by her intelligence and charm. Their courtship eventually led to a proposal and their wedding in 2010.

John’s career took a turn from finance to entrepreneurship, allowing him to manage a painting business and spend more time with their family. His decision to step back from the corporate world aligned perfectly with Sandra’s growing career in broadcasting. This showcased how willing they were to help support each other in their dreams.

Sandra and John have spoken openly about the importance of mutual respect in a marriage. In various interviews, Sandra has doted on how John’s support plays a critical role in her ability to juggle the demanding world of journalism.

Sandra Smith has two kids who keep her grounded.

Sandra and John are proud parents to two children: a daughter, Cora Belle Conolly, and a son, John Jr. Cora Belle was born in 2013 and has been described as a joyful addition to their lives. John Jr. was born in February 2015. Sanda and her husband have made a conscious effort to keep their children out of the limelight as much as possible.

Sandra has shared glimpses of her life as a mother, emphasizing the importance of creating a work-life balance. She does what she can to split her time between her job and her children. From time to time, she does share photos of her children on social media. However, she always tries to obscure their faces in some manner.

Sandra balances her career and family with grace.

As a co-anchor of America Reports on Fox News, Sandra’s career continues to flourish. According to her Fox News profile, she has covered major events, from presidential elections to international financial stories. Yet, she often speaks about how her family keeps her grounded amidst her high-profile work.