Jesse Watters and Emma DiGiovine: A Look Inside Their Love Story Following his first marriage, Jesse Watters married Emma DiGiovine but their union was messy. By D.M. Published Sept. 5 2024, 2:31 p.m. ET

Fox News anchor, Jesse Watters, is known for sharing his unfiltered opinions on political issues. However, Jesse’s personal life is just as interesting as his take on trending topics. Jesse tied the knot with Emma Watters (née DiGiovine) in December 2019, and the two have been together ever since. Jesse admits that courting Emma, who is 14 years his junior, required unconventional tactics.

"When I was trying to get [my wife Emma] to date me, first thing I did, uh, I let the air out of her tires," Jesse revealed. "She couldn't go anywhere, she needed a lift. I said, 'Hey, you need a lift?' She hopped right in the car."

Jesse went on to joke that his tactics, which are criminal in nature, worked out well. Now, Jesse and Emma are happily married, and their relationship appears stronger than ever. Here’s what we know about the couple’s time together – which started after Emma began working for Fox News.

Jesse Watters is a married man – meet his wife Emma!

Jesse’s relationship with Emma first gained public attention in 2017, when news of their affair surfaced while he was still married to his first wife, Noelle Inguagiato. According to The Daily Mail, Jesse began his affair with Emma when she was hired to work on Fox’s Watters World. The outlet reports that Jesse, who was still married when the romance with Emma began, told Fox about the affair a month after Noelle filed for divorce.

Despite the controversy surrounding their union, the pair remained an item. In December 2019, Jesse and Emma tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Naples, Fla. For her part, Emma has not addressed the drama surrounding the couple’s marriage. However, she has since resigned from her role as associate producer at Fox.

Following the pair’s wedding, Emma took to Instagram to share pictures from their special day. “Married the love of my life one year ago today. And what a year it’s been. I love you forever @jessewatters and can’t wait for our next chapter,” she wrote on Instagram. Along with sharing images from their wedding, Emma also announced that the pair were expecting their first child together. Jesse and Emma welcomed their daughter, Georgina Post Watters, in April 2023.

Jesse Watters addressed the tire slashing story he told about his new wife.

Jesse's comments often raise eyebrows. However, his story about flattening his now-wife’s tires to get her attention prompted backlash from viewers. “Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior … This is some stalker nonsense,” one person tweeted. While another wrote, “Eww I missed the part where he was married. That’s some weird predatory s--t.”

Jesse Watters jokes about how he courted a woman 14 years his junior. He let the air out of her tires so he could offer her a ride home. He leaves out that he was married at the time. This is some stalker nonsense. She also worked for him. It's a Fox News love story pic.twitter.com/ge9zZ2vMMH — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) April 16, 2022