Home > Entertainment Greg Gutfeld's Fox News Tenure Made a Significant Impact on His Substantial Net Worth The 'Gutfeld!' host caused concern among his fanbase after he went missing from both of his shows in December 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 4 2024, 11:15 a.m. ET Source: Fox News

Many Fox News viewers tune into the network expecting to see the familiar faces that have been sharing the daily or nightly news for numerous years. One of Fox News' most renowned hosts is Greg Gutfeld. Throughout his time with Fox, he has lent his talents to two shows, including as a co-host on The Five and his own show Gutfeld! In December 2024, the host sparked concern when his fans wondered where Greg was amid his absence from both of his Fox News shows after Thanksgiving.

Article continues below advertisement

Many of his supporters have wondered where the host is, though he's still active on social media. Greg also shared that guest hosts would be taking over until he's ready to return. As viewers continue to wonder about his whereabouts, the TV personality is seemingly taking some time to hold space for himself. And, based on his net worth, Greg is well within his rights.

Article continues below advertisement

What is Greg Gutfeld's net worth?

Greg's net worth currently stands at $28 million, which he earned through yapping (it pays to "Most Talkative," peeps). He reportedly brings in an annual salary of $7 million for his Fox News contributions. The California native began his career as an American TV personality and writer after graduating with a B.A. in English from The University of California, Berkley, per Celebrity Net Worth.

After graduating from college, Greg began an internship at a conservative magazine called The American Spectator and later landed a job as a staff writer for Prevention. He eventually moved up the ranks as an editorial writer, penning articles for Men's Health before taking over as editor-in-chief in 1999, followed by another EIC role at Stuff magazine. Greg also briefly worked as an editor for Maxim, but his contract with the outlet wasn't renewed due to low viewership.

Article continues below advertisement

In the 2010s, the writer pivoted to being in front of the camera, lending his conservative takes to The Five in 2011. Greg's time on The Five resulted in him hosting his late-night show, Red Eye w/ Greg Gutfeld on Fox News in 2007. He followed up with his current show, Gutfeld! shortly after leaving Red Eye.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to hosting, Greg is passionate about self-help. He's an author of multiple books, including his 2015 project, How To Be Right: The Art of Being Persuasively Correct and The Plus: Self-Help for People Who Hate Self-Help.

Greg Gutfeld TV Personality, Writer, Host of 'The Five' and 'Gutfeld' Net worth: $28 Million Greg Gutfeld is a TV personality best known for sharing his conservative Libertarian views. He is a co-host on Fox's The Five and hosts his own show, Gutfeld! Birthdate: Sept. 12, 1964 Birthplace: San Mateo, Calif. Father: Alfred Jack Gutfeld Mother: Jacqueline "Jackie" Bernice Gutfeld (née Cauhape) Education: University of California, Berkley Spouse: Elenna Moussa (m. 2004)

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Greg Gutfeld's wife?

Greg's impressive net worth didn't come from his resting on his laurels. Thankfully, he has the support of his wife of over two decades, Elena Moussa. Elena and Greg met while he was on a work trip in Portugal in 2004. He proposed soon after they met, and they were married. "I met her and I go, ‘Oh, that’s my wife,' the host recalled on a March 2023 episode of Bill Maher's Club Random Podcast. "And then I spent three days in Portugal trying to talk to her.”