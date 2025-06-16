Intelligence Expert Rebekah Koffler Appears Drunk on Fox News as Network Cuts Away "Allegations against me related to my @FoxNews appearance #TrumpParade are FALSE." By Ivy Griffith Published June 16 2025, 2:30 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Rekeha Koffler, Censored but Not Silenced

For most people, appearing on the news to talk about your area of expertise is an honor. Especially if you're a U.S. intelligence expert who has been invited on Fox News to discuss an event you have long awaited. This is exactly what Rebekah Koffler experienced when Fox welcomed her on the air to discuss the military parade organized by President Donald Trump to honor the Army's 250th anniversary.

But what should have been a triumphant appearance on prime-time news turned into a controversy after it appeared that Rebekah was drunk while speaking on the broadcast program. Here's what we know about the incident and why her defense has people so divided.

Rebekah Koffler appeared to be drunk during a 'Fox News' interview.

It was a major night for supporters of President Trump and military figures in Washington D.C. on June 14, 2025, when a huge parade marched down D.C. streets to honor the 250th anniversary of the founding of the U.S. Army. The atmosphere on Fox was celebratory. Although fewer people showed than expected, thousands still attended despite threatening rainy skies and a shroud of criticism about the cost of the parade, estimated at around $45 million.

This was the vibe when U.S. intelligence expert Rebekah Koffler was invited to speak on the importance of the parade and Fox anchors cut to her to get her take (via TikTok). Rebekah, grinning widely, explained, "I am so excited." She added, "This is incredible. Finally, the United States is back."

However, it wasn't what Rebekah said that raised eyebrows. It was how she said it. Her speech seemed exceptionally slow and drawn out, with some words slurred and tripped over. Rebekah rambled on, at times unintelligible, and as the news anchors looked uncomfortable at her tangent, they thanked her and then abruptly cut away. Many people say it appears as though she was inebriated, possibly drunk, during her on-air appearance.

Rebekah's defense has drawn some staunch criticism.

Rebekah, however, blasted critics for suggesting that she was drunk. On X (formerly Twitter), she blasted critics, writing: "1. Now, the propagandists came for me. Aiming to silence me as I speak the truth, exposing warmongers, corruption. 2. Allegations against me related to my @FoxNews appearance #TrumpParade are FALSE."

She continued, "3. TRUTH: Audio, video during #MilitaryParade were corrupted due to intermittent, slow internet connection. 4. Yes, I did post #champagne photo — this was a joke, intended to boost viewership. 5. Neocons, leftists cannot beat me on merit, in a candid debate, so they deploy political warfare at me, as they do against President #Trump, others. 6. Propagandists are afraid of me, my analysis."

But in the comment section, people weren't having it. While Rebekah does have a unique vocal cadence, the way she spoke on Fox was unusual and deviated from her typical speaking patterns. One user alluded to another theory, that she may have suffered stroke-like symptoms, by writing, "If you weren't drunk then go to the emergency room right away."

Another mused, "Ah yes, you weren’t drunk. It was just those darn neocons and leftists who corrupted your audio/video to purposely make you look bad … No one even knows who you are, so why would anyone go to that length just to make you look drunk on TV?" And another X user alluded to her conspiracy theories about the "Deep State," writing, "Ah yes, the internet made you slur your words and speak incoherently. WE MUST STOP THE DEEP STATE INTERNET SLURRING TECHNOLOGY!"

